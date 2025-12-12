- Overview
BDCI: BTC Development Corp.
BDCI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.05 and at a high of 10.05.
Follow BTC Development Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BDCI stock price today?
BTC Development Corp. stock is priced at 10.05 today. It trades within 10.05 - 10.05, yesterday's close was 10.05, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of BDCI shows these updates.
Does BTC Development Corp. stock pay dividends?
BTC Development Corp. is currently valued at 10.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.47% and USD. View the chart live to track BDCI movements.
How to buy BDCI stock?
You can buy BTC Development Corp. shares at the current price of 10.05. Orders are usually placed near 10.05 or 10.35, while 15 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BDCI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BDCI stock?
Investing in BTC Development Corp. involves considering the yearly range 10.05 - 10.26 and current price 10.05. Many compare -0.30% and -1.47% before placing orders at 10.05 or 10.35. Explore the BDCI price chart live with daily changes.
What are BTC Development Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of BTC Development Corp. in the past year was 10.26. Within 10.05 - 10.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track BTC Development Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are BTC Development Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BTC Development Corp. (BDCI) over the year was 10.05. Comparing it with the current 10.05 and 10.05 - 10.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BDCI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BDCI stock split?
BTC Development Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.05, and -1.47% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.05
- Open
- 10.05
- Bid
- 10.05
- Ask
- 10.35
- Low
- 10.05
- High
- 10.05
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.47%
- Year Change
- -1.47%
