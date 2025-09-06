QuotesSections
Currencies / BBMC
BBMC: JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

104.00 USD 0.04 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BBMC exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.14 and at a high of 104.00.

Follow JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BBMC stock price today?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock is priced at 104.00 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 103.96, and trading volume reached 95. The live price chart of BBMC shows these updates.

Does JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF is currently valued at 104.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.49% and USD. View the chart live to track BBMC movements.

How to buy BBMC stock?

You can buy JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF shares at the current price of 104.00. Orders are usually placed near 104.00 or 104.30, while 95 and 0.64% show market activity. Follow BBMC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BBMC stock?

Investing in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 77.35 - 106.24 and current price 104.00. Many compare 1.57% and 15.98% before placing orders at 104.00 or 104.30. Explore the BBMC price chart live with daily changes.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the past year was 106.24. Within 77.35 - 106.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) over the year was 77.35. Comparing it with the current 104.00 and 77.35 - 106.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BBMC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BBMC stock split?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.96, and 11.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
103.14 104.00
Year Range
77.35 106.24
Previous Close
103.96
Open
103.34
Bid
104.00
Ask
104.30
Low
103.14
High
104.00
Volume
95
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
1.57%
6 Months Change
15.98%
Year Change
11.49%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8