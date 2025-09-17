QuotesSections
Currencies / BAMO
Back to US Stock Market

BAMO: Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Opportunities ETF

31.93 USD 0.04 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BAMO exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.93 and at a high of 31.97.

Follow Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Brookstone Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
31.93 31.97
Year Range
27.03 31.97
Previous Close
31.97
Open
31.97
Bid
31.93
Ask
32.23
Low
31.93
High
31.97
Volume
7
Daily Change
-0.13%
Month Change
1.24%
6 Months Change
8.42%
Year Change
7.08%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev