QuotesSections
Currencies / AVSD
Back to US Stock Market

AVSD: American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible International Eq

71.50 USD 0.16 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AVSD exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.39 and at a high of 71.57.

Follow American Century ETF Trust Avantis Responsible International Eq dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
71.39 71.57
Year Range
53.36 71.72
Previous Close
71.66
Open
71.46
Bid
71.50
Ask
71.80
Low
71.39
High
71.57
Volume
10
Daily Change
-0.22%
Month Change
3.94%
6 Months Change
19.59%
Year Change
19.13%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev