ATNFW: 180 Life Sciences Corp - Warrant

0.4300 USD 0.0300 (6.52%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATNFW exchange rate has changed by -6.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3600 and at a high of 0.4433.

Follow 180 Life Sciences Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.3600 0.4433
Year Range
0.0031 0.6180
Previous Close
0.4600
Open
0.4287
Bid
0.4300
Ask
0.4330
Low
0.3600
High
0.4433
Volume
713
Daily Change
-6.52%
Month Change
3259.38%
6 Months Change
4900.00%
Year Change
4243.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev