ATMVR: AlphaVest Acquisition Corp - Right

0.5800 USD 0.0100 (1.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATMVR exchange rate has changed by -1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5502 and at a high of 0.6000.

Follow AlphaVest Acquisition Corp - Right dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.5502 0.6000
Year Range
0.0701 0.6300
Previous Close
0.5900
Open
0.5999
Bid
0.5800
Ask
0.5830
Low
0.5502
High
0.6000
Volume
32
Daily Change
-1.69%
Month Change
52.63%
6 Months Change
149.68%
Year Change
312.22%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev