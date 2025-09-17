QuotesSections
ATMCR: AlphaTime Acquisition Corp - Right

0.2999 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ATMCR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2901 and at a high of 0.2999.

Follow AlphaTime Acquisition Corp - Right dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.2901 0.2999
Year Range
0.1101 0.3000
Previous Close
0.2999
Open
0.2999
Bid
0.2999
Ask
0.3029
Low
0.2901
High
0.2999
Volume
10
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
7.11%
6 Months Change
65.14%
Year Change
52.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev