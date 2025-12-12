- Overview
APXT: Apex Treasury Corp
APXT exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.89 and at a high of 9.89.
Follow Apex Treasury Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is APXT stock price today?
Apex Treasury Corp stock is priced at 9.89 today. It trades within 9.89 - 9.89, yesterday's close was 9.89, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of APXT shows these updates.
Does Apex Treasury Corp stock pay dividends?
Apex Treasury Corp is currently valued at 9.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.70% and USD. View the chart live to track APXT movements.
How to buy APXT stock?
You can buy Apex Treasury Corp shares at the current price of 9.89. Orders are usually placed near 9.89 or 10.19, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow APXT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into APXT stock?
Investing in Apex Treasury Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.87 - 9.96 and current price 9.89. Many compare 0.10% and -0.70% before placing orders at 9.89 or 10.19. Explore the APXT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Apex Treasury Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Apex Treasury Corp in the past year was 9.96. Within 9.87 - 9.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Apex Treasury Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Apex Treasury Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Apex Treasury Corp (APXT) over the year was 9.87. Comparing it with the current 9.89 and 9.87 - 9.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch APXT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did APXT stock split?
Apex Treasury Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.89, and -0.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.89
- Open
- 9.89
- Bid
- 9.89
- Ask
- 10.19
- Low
- 9.89
- High
- 9.89
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.70%
- Year Change
- -0.70%
