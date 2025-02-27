Currencies / APLY
APLY: Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF
13.39 USD 0.06 (0.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APLY exchange rate has changed by 0.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.33 and at a high of 13.48.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
APLY News
Daily Range
13.33 13.48
Year Range
11.72 18.68
- Previous Close
- 13.33
- Open
- 13.34
- Bid
- 13.39
- Ask
- 13.69
- Low
- 13.33
- High
- 13.48
- Volume
- 115
- Daily Change
- 0.45%
- Month Change
- 2.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.55%
- Year Change
- -25.49%
