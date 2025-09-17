QuotesSections
Currencies / AMPGW
AMPGW: Amplitech Group Inc - Warrants

0.4400 USD 0.0200 (4.76%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMPGW exchange rate has changed by 4.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3500 and at a high of 0.4448.

Follow Amplitech Group Inc - Warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.3500 0.4448
Year Range
0.0104 1.4800
Previous Close
0.4200
Open
0.3500
Bid
0.4400
Ask
0.4430
Low
0.3500
High
0.4448
Volume
16
Daily Change
4.76%
Month Change
10.66%
6 Months Change
33.21%
Year Change
1157.14%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev