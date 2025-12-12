- Overview
ALF: Alfi
ALF exchange rate has changed by -0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.64 and at a high of 10.64.
Follow Alfi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ALF stock price today?
Alfi stock is priced at 10.64 today. It trades within 10.64 - 10.64, yesterday's close was 10.67, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ALF shows these updates.
Does Alfi stock pay dividends?
Alfi is currently valued at 10.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.35% and USD. View the chart live to track ALF movements.
How to buy ALF stock?
You can buy Alfi shares at the current price of 10.64. Orders are usually placed near 10.64 or 10.94, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ALF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ALF stock?
Investing in Alfi involves considering the yearly range 10.10 - 10.70 and current price 10.64. Many compare -0.09% and 0.66% before placing orders at 10.64 or 10.94. Explore the ALF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alfi stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alfi in the past year was 10.70. Within 10.10 - 10.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alfi performance using the live chart.
What are Alfi stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alfi (ALF) over the year was 10.10. Comparing it with the current 10.64 and 10.10 - 10.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ALF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ALF stock split?
Alfi has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.67, and 5.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.67
- Open
- 10.64
- Bid
- 10.64
- Ask
- 10.94
- Low
- 10.64
- High
- 10.64
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.28%
- Month Change
- -0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.66%
- Year Change
- 5.35%
