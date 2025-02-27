Currencies / ALEC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALEC: Alector Inc
2.76 USD 0.20 (6.76%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALEC exchange rate has changed by -6.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.75 and at a high of 2.98.
Follow Alector Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALEC News
- Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Alector at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Insights on AI and Neurodegenerative Research
- Alector at Cantor Global: Strategic Advances in Neurodegenerative Treatment
- Coya Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at BTIG on positive ALS data
- After Golden Cross, Alector (ALEC)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- Alector, Inc. (ALEC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Alector (ALEC) Q2 Revenue Falls 48%
- Alector (ALEC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- This Texas Instruments Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)
- Mizuho upgrades Alector stock to Outperform on FTD drug prospects
- Alector: Struggles Likely To Continue For Brain Science Company (NASDAQ:ALEC)
- Alector shares surge 73% following InvestingPro’s April fair value signal
- Alector president sells shares worth $31,974
- Elektor at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Promising Advances in Neurodegenerative Research
- Alector: Q4 Of 2025 FTD-GRN Treatment Data Is Important Inflection Point (NASDAQ:ALEC)
- Alector, Inc. (ALEC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Alector, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ALEC)
Daily Range
2.75 2.98
Year Range
0.87 6.14
- Previous Close
- 2.96
- Open
- 2.95
- Bid
- 2.76
- Ask
- 3.06
- Low
- 2.75
- High
- 2.98
- Volume
- 1.066 K
- Daily Change
- -6.76%
- Month Change
- 20.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 126.23%
- Year Change
- -41.40%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%