AIMDW: Ainos Inc - warrants

0.1350 USD 0.0150 (10.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIMDW exchange rate has changed by -10.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1200 and at a high of 0.1350.

Follow Ainos Inc - warrants dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1200 0.1350
Year Range
0.0250 0.8000
Previous Close
0.1500
Open
0.1200
Bid
0.1350
Ask
0.1380
Low
0.1200
High
0.1350
Volume
3
Daily Change
-10.00%
Month Change
-32.50%
6 Months Change
14.12%
Year Change
164.19%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev