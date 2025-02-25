Currencies / AHCO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AHCO: AdaptHealth Corp
9.24 USD 0.13 (1.43%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AHCO exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.00 and at a high of 9.25.
Follow AdaptHealth Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AHCO News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About AdaptHealth Stock We Don't?
- AdaptHealth (AHCO) Q2 Revenue Falls 1%
- AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Adapthealth earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Insulet (PODD) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- AdaptHealth stock maintains Buy rating at Truist after infusion asset sale
- Concentrix Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins CorMedix And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC), AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)
- Truist reiterates buy rating on AdaptHealth stock citing market position
- AdaptHealth At A Crossroads: Automation, Integration, And The Future Of Home Care
- Adapthealth at RBC Conference: Strategic Moves and Challenges
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- AdaptHealth’s rating affirmed by Moody’s with positive outlook
- S&P revises outlook for Owens & Minor to negative on higher leverage, affirms ratings
- My Sleep Apnea Has Led Me To Profits With AdaptHealth Stock (NASDAQ:AHCO)
- Dow Surges 200 Points; Keurig Dr Pepper Posts Upbeat Earnings - AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO), Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- AdaptHealth Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:AHCO)
- AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Itron Posts Upbeat Results, Joins AdaptHealth, EverQuote, Goosehead Insurance And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH), AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)
Daily Range
9.00 9.25
Year Range
7.10 11.63
- Previous Close
- 9.11
- Open
- 9.08
- Bid
- 9.24
- Ask
- 9.54
- Low
- 9.00
- High
- 9.25
- Volume
- 1.751 K
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- -1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.52%
- Year Change
- -17.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%