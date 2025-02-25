Valute / AHCO
AHCO: AdaptHealth Corp
8.89 USD 0.33 (3.58%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AHCO ha avuto una variazione del -3.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.87 e ad un massimo di 9.26.
Segui le dinamiche di AdaptHealth Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.87 9.26
Intervallo Annuale
7.10 11.63
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.22
- Apertura
- 9.22
- Bid
- 8.89
- Ask
- 9.19
- Minimo
- 8.87
- Massimo
- 9.26
- Volume
- 2.306 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -20.55%
20 settembre, sabato