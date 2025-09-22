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AGD: abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest
AGD exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.09 and at a high of 12.21.
Follow abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGD News
- AGD: Good Fund, But Tech Exposure And Valuation Could Be Risks
- ETG: A Primer On A CEF That Emphasizes After-Tax Returns (NYSE:ETG)
- AGD: Strong Earnings But Still Expensive (NYSE:AGD)
- AGD: Strong Tailwinds For 2026, But This Fund Is Pricey
- Undercovered Stocks: Petrobras, Richtech Robotics, Enbridge And More
- You Can't Fight Facts. Raising AOD To A Strong Buy While Lowering AGD To A Sell
- If AGD Can Rise To A +13.6% Premium, What Should AOD Trade At? (NYSE:AOD)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AGD stock price today?
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 12.21 today. It trades within 12.09 - 12.21, yesterday's close was 12.11, and trading volume reached 169. The live price chart of AGD shows these updates.
Does abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 12.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.35% and USD. View the chart live to track AGD movements.
How to buy AGD stock?
You can buy abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 12.21. Orders are usually placed near 12.21 or 12.51, while 169 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow AGD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AGD stock?
Investing in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 10.41 - 13.98 and current price 12.21. Many compare 0.00% and -1.21% before placing orders at 12.21 or 12.51. Explore the AGD price chart live with daily changes.
What are abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 13.98. Within 10.41 - 13.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGD) over the year was 10.41. Comparing it with the current 12.21 and 10.41 - 13.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AGD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AGD stock split?
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.11, and 2.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.11
- Open
- 12.20
- Bid
- 12.21
- Ask
- 12.51
- Low
- 12.09
- High
- 12.21
- Volume
- 169
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.21%
- Year Change
- 2.35%