ADIL: Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc
0.35 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ADIL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.34 and at a high of 0.37.
Follow Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ADIL News
- Adial Pharmaceuticals receives 180-day Nasdaq extension to meet $1 bid price
- All You Need to Know About Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- U.S. Senate backs expanded endpoints for alcohol use disorder trials
- Adial Pharmaceuticals completes FDA meeting for alcohol disorder drug
- Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)
- Adial Pharmaceuticals shareholders approve share increases and board proposals
- Adial Pharmaceuticals files patent update for alcohol disorder treatment
- Adial signs manufacturing deals for alcohol disorder drug trials
- Adial Pharmaceuticals prices $3.6 million public offering
- Why Lennar Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Adial Pharmaceuticals Announces New Annual Meeting Date
- Adial Pharmaceuticals Submits Briefing Package to Guide Upcoming FDA Meeting
- EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharmaceuticals Lead Candidate For Alcohol Use Disorder Advances Toward Phase 3 Trial - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
- Adial Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharmaceuticals Secures FDA End of Phase 2 Meeting Request To Discuss Upcoming Clinical Development Plan For Lead Program - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
- Why Twilio Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
- EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharmaceuticals Expands Patent Portfolio With New US Patent For Lead Drug For Alcohol And Opioid Use Disorders - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
- EXCLUSIVE: After FDA Response, Adial Starts Manufacturing Clinical Supplies For Upcoming Phase 3 Program Of Lead Candidate For Alcohol Use Disorder - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
- EXCLUSIVE: Adial Pharmaceuticals Secures New US Patent Covering Genotype-Specific Treatment of Opioid-Related Disorders - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)
Daily Range
0.34 0.37
Year Range
0.22 1.30
- Previous Close
- 0.35
- Open
- 0.37
- Bid
- 0.35
- Ask
- 0.65
- Low
- 0.34
- High
- 0.37
- Volume
- 444
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -10.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.55%
- Year Change
- -65.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev