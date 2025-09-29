- Overview
ADAMN: ADAMAS TRUST, INC.
ADAMN exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.83 and at a high of 22.00.
Follow ADAMAS TRUST, INC. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ADAMN stock price today?
ADAMAS TRUST, INC. stock is priced at 22.00 today. It trades within 0.32%, yesterday's close was 21.93, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of ADAMN shows these updates.
Does ADAMAS TRUST, INC. stock pay dividends?
ADAMAS TRUST, INC. is currently valued at 22.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.92% and USD. View the chart live to track ADAMN movements.
How to buy ADAMN stock?
You can buy ADAMAS TRUST, INC. shares at the current price of 22.00. Orders are usually placed near 22.00 or 22.30, while 28 and 0.78% show market activity. Follow ADAMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ADAMN stock?
Investing in ADAMAS TRUST, INC. involves considering the yearly range 21.30 - 22.30 and current price 22.00. Many compare 0.92% and 0.92% before placing orders at 22.00 or 22.30. Explore the ADAMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are ADAMAS TRUST, INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of ADAMAS TRUST, INC. in the past year was 22.30. Within 21.30 - 22.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track ADAMAS TRUST, INC. performance using the live chart.
What are ADAMAS TRUST, INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ADAMAS TRUST, INC. (ADAMN) over the year was 21.30. Comparing it with the current 22.00 and 21.30 - 22.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ADAMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ADAMN stock split?
ADAMAS TRUST, INC. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.93, and 0.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.93
- Open
- 21.83
- Bid
- 22.00
- Ask
- 22.30
- Low
- 21.83
- High
- 22.00
- Volume
- 28
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.92%
- Year Change
- 0.92%
