AACB: Artius II Acquisition Inc.
AACB exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.30 and at a high of 10.30.
Follow Artius II Acquisition Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is AACB stock price today?
Artius II Acquisition Inc. stock is priced at 10.30 today. It trades within 10.30 - 10.30, yesterday's close was 10.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of AACB shows these updates.
Does Artius II Acquisition Inc. stock pay dividends?
Artius II Acquisition Inc. is currently valued at 10.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.79% and USD. View the chart live to track AACB movements.
How to buy AACB stock?
You can buy Artius II Acquisition Inc. shares at the current price of 10.30. Orders are usually placed near 10.30 or 10.60, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow AACB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into AACB stock?
Investing in Artius II Acquisition Inc. involves considering the yearly range 9.85 - 10.33 and current price 10.30. Many compare 0.10% and 1.78% before placing orders at 10.30 or 10.60. Explore the AACB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Artius II Acquisition Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Artius II Acquisition Inc. in the past year was 10.33. Within 9.85 - 10.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Artius II Acquisition Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Artius II Acquisition Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Artius II Acquisition Inc. (AACB) over the year was 9.85. Comparing it with the current 10.30 and 9.85 - 10.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AACB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did AACB stock split?
Artius II Acquisition Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.32, and 2.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.32
- Open
- 10.30
- Bid
- 10.30
- Ask
- 10.60
- Low
- 10.30
- High
- 10.30
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.78%
- Year Change
- 2.79%
