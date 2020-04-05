Simple Tradings

Professional Manual Scalping Trading Panel. One-click trade execution, automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit, Close All Positions, Buy & Sell, automatic Break-Even, built-in Trade Manager, and full parameter customization directly from the trading panel. A powerful trading assistant for manual trading. Not an Expert Advisor (EA) – designed exclusively for manual trading. (IMPORTANT!!! THIS TOOL CANNOT TRADE AUTOMATICALLY. IT IS NOT A ROBOT. MANUAL USE ONLY.)

The price is $32 and will never change.

SimpleTradingPanel was designed for fast and convenient one-click trading for all trading styles, featuring instant order execution based on set parameters.

A very simple and intuitive tool for both beginners and experts, with nothing superfluous.

Here is a simple instruction:

After purchase, SimpleTradings will appear in the Expert Advisors section.

When opening, go to the Common tab -> Automated trading -> check the box "Allow automated trading".

You also need to click the Auto Trading button in the top toolbar. Once it is launched, you will see a small smiley face in the upper right corner. If it is smiling, everything is working; if not, the panel is turned off.

Using the panel:

Where "Lot" is written in small font as 0.01, this is the entry Volume for the trade. You can change it as you wish. (It is important to remember: the larger the volume, the higher the risk.)

The round green "Buy" button opens a long trade (up).

The round red "Sell" button opens a short trade (down).

Breakeven is the point of no loss. If you have multiple trades open, they will all move to breakeven relative to your entry price.

Close All closes all trades with a single click.

TP pips is the Take Profit (profit target), default value is 50.

SL pips is the Stop Loss (loss limit), default value is 50.

IMPORTANT: if you trade under pay-per-trade conditions in pips!!!

TP pips and SL pips may not work if the set parameter values are too small, and the trade will not open.

You should change them depending on your broker's conditions.