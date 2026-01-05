Similar orders

Want to Buy ready made Profitable MT5 EA Today (now) 4000+ USD I want to buy the EA today, Provide me with demo ex5, proof of profitability and Proof that the EA is profitable in your application. *NO Martingale* or Avaraging down

MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any

XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USD I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*

Convert the attached ThinkOrSwim (ThinkScript) script to Pine Script (for use on TradingView) 30+ USD Here are the ThinkScript codes from ThinkorSwim in a Text (.txt) file- I placed a hashmark (#) by the name of each indicator or system with the code underneath - let me know if you have any questions as you convert these into TradingView - thanks i will be looking for graet developer to build for this project

LOOKING FOR AN EA WITH HIGH PERFORMANCE 30 - 45 USD Hi, I’m searching for a developer who already has a high‑performance Gold EA that can beat the results shown in my screenshot. If you have such an EA, please reply with: - A brief description of how it works (grid, scalping, SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next

CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO

Need a HFT scalping EA 30 - 100 USD Require the development of a high-speed HFT, fully automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 , optimized for live trading on both Deriv and Exness . The EA must be designed for fast execution, low latency, and reliability on real-money accounts , with full compatibility across broker-specific contract specifications, tick sizes, tick values, pricing formats, and volume rules. It should automatically

Convert Tradestation code to tradingview pine script code 30+ USD Here's the TradeStation ELD files that i want to convert to tradingview pine script (unprotected so you can see codes for indicators and systems/strategies) - let me know what you think it would cost? thanks i will be looking for great developer that will bid it for it and get started

EA for account Protection 50+ USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when