Specification
i want to develop martingale base ea with some risk managemnet i will provide the trade ac id password need to study the strategy then i need competle flexible risk management that can be changed and set accorddingly when it required.
ac number -13145
pass- View@1234
server- ambitious capital
50 - 300 USD
to 5 day(s)
