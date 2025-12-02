



Project summary

I need an MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) named “The Oracle” — a high-speed scalping robot that can open and close market trades within seconds. The EA must be optimized for minimal latency and reliable, deterministic closure logic (time-based close in seconds). Deliverables: MQ5 source code, EX5 compiled file, short user guide, and test results (Strategy Tester Every Tick + VPS live test screenshots).





Primary goals

• Open market orders immediately when entry conditions are met.

• Close trades automatically after a user-defined number of seconds (default 2s), or earlier if TP/SL is hit.

• Retry and force-close logic to guarantee closure even with slippage/freeze.





Platform & accounts

• MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — must run on hedging & ECN accounts.

• Support 4- and 5-digit brokers.

• Should be tested on a Windows VPS (developer must provide VPS test screenshots/video).





Core features & behaviour (must implement)

1. Entry modes (user-selectable via Inputs):

• Instant Entry Mode: opens a trade immediately when enabled (BUY / SELL / BOTH).

• Spike Trigger Mode: open when price moves ≥ SpikePoints within SpikeSeconds.

• Indicator Hook (optional): MA crossover / RSI threshold (developer implements hooks so indicators can be toggled on/off).

2. Exit modes (user-selectable via Inputs):

• Time-based close (Primary): CloseAfterSeconds (default 2). EA must close the trade X seconds after it is opened.

• TakeProfit / StopLoss (points) — close if TP/SL hit before time expiry.

• Combined mode: close after seconds OR on TP/SL.

• Emergency forced closure: if Close request fails (trade still open due to requote, freeze, slippage), EA retries every 200 ms until closed or config max retries reached.

3. Order execution

• Use market orders only.

• Minimal internal delays between signal detection and OrderSend.

• Respect broker MaxSlippage parameter; if spread > MaxSpread do not open trades.

4. Risk & lot sizing

• Fixed lot input (LotSize).

• Optional AutoLot: RiskPercent (calc on balance or equity).

• MaxDailyLoss and MaxOrdersPerDay protections.

5. Trade management

• MagicNumber input.

• AllowMultipleTrades (true/false).

• Check for existing trades with same MagicNumber before opening (if restricted).

• Trade comment string input.

• Ability to run multiple EA instances on different symbols.

6. Reliability & protections

• Validate and fix invalid stops if broker rejects them.

• Handle off-quotes and error codes (log and retry behavior).

• Option to pause on news / high spread / market freeze.

7. UI / On-chart display

• Show: EA status, mode, spread, active trades count, next auto-close countdown (seconds), last error.

• Simple buttons: Enable/Disable trading, Manual Close All.

8. Logging & notifications

• Log each open/close attempt with timestamps and error codes.

• Optional push notifications / desktop alerts for opens/closes/errors.





Inputs (example defaults)

• MagicNumber = 2025

• AllowBuy = true; AllowSell = true

• EntryMode = Instant / Spike / Indicator

• SpikePoints = 30; SpikeSeconds = 2

• CloseAfterSeconds = 2

• TakeProfit = 10 (points)

• StopLoss = 20 (points)

• LotSize = 0.01; AutoLot = false; RiskPercent = 1.0

• MaxSpread = 20 (points)

• MaxSlippage = 5 (points)

• MaxOrdersPerDay = 10

• RetryCloseIntervalMs = 200; MaxCloseRetries = 50





Performance & testing

• Must be optimized to minimize CPU/indicator overhead.

• Provide Strategy Tester reports (Every Tick mode) for at least 3 symbols and multiple timeframes showing open/close within seconds functionality.

• Provide a short recorded live test (or VPS screenshots) showing a trade opened and closed in seconds on a real broker (or demo ECN with realistic conditions).





Acceptance criteria