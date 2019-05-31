trade.PositionClose() is not working
Possibly the server just didn't work: pay attention to pauses between trade orders.
Pauses are equal to several seconds - it is much.
Possibly the server just didn't work: pay attention to pauses between trade orders.
Pauses are equal to several seconds - it is much.
Server not working ? this is a backtest.
Pause several seconds ? What's that ?
Hello Friends
I have a interesting problem. This is my source code. This codes are work when i use it in mql5 script file. I can close all positions. but this same codes are not working in expert advisor. I got error like in screenshot. it is really nonsensical problem. I open and close position manually. also script works. but i cant close from expert advisor. I need your ideas. Thanks...
1. Server not working ? this is a backtest.
2. Pause several seconds ? What's that ?
1. Possibly the server can emulate different real situations (for example reject).
2. In the screenshot:
1. Possibly the server can emulate different real situations (for example reject).
2. In the screenshot:
Ok I see what you mean, the EA is very slow.
The problem comes from
{
...
uint retcode =TRADE_RETCODE_REJECT;
...
else
{
//--- position not found
m_result.retcode=retcode;
return(false);
}
...
The code to test the theory:
//| TestEA.mq5 |
//| Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov |
//| http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2016, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version "1.00"
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#property tester_file "fractals.csv"
//---
CTrade my_trade;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
static long counter=0;
counter++;
if(counter%300==0 && counter<3000)
my_trade.Buy(0.01,NULL);
if(counter>3000)
CloseAll();
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CloseAll()
{
CTrade trade;
for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0; i--)
{
{
if(!trade.PositionClose(PositionGetSymbol(i),5))
{
Print(PositionGetSymbol(i),"PositionClose() method failed. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
". Code description: ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
} else {
Print(PositionGetSymbol(i),"PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
" (",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(),")");
}
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
On hedge account open nine positions. Then they all closed - and there is no error.
KE 0 12:45:29.539 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
JE 0 12:45:29.539 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716, close #3 (1.08716 / 1.08728 / 1.08716)
OE 0 12:45:29.539 Trades 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal #12 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716 done (based on order #12)
EG 0 12:45:29.539 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal performed [#12 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
KR 0 12:45:29.539 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 order performed sell 0.01 at 1.08716 [#12 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
NQ 0 12:45:29.539 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.01 position #3 EURUSD at 1.08716 [done at 1.08716]
MQ 0 12:45:29.539 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
EI 0 12:45:29.539 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716, close #4 (1.08716 / 1.08728 / 1.08716)
EH 0 12:45:29.539 Trades 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal #13 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716 done (based on order #13)
CS 0 12:45:29.539 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal performed [#13 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
NN 0 12:45:29.539 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 order performed sell 0.01 at 1.08716 [#13 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
QM 0 12:45:29.539 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.01 position #4 EURUSD at 1.08716 [done at 1.08716]
OM 0 12:45:29.539 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
FM 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716, close #5 (1.08716 / 1.08728 / 1.08716)
QL 0 12:45:29.540 Trades 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal #14 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716 done (based on order #14)
KO 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal performed [#14 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
GJ 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 order performed sell 0.01 at 1.08716 [#14 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
RI 0 12:45:29.540 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.01 position #5 EURUSD at 1.08716 [done at 1.08716]
CI 0 12:45:29.540 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
EQ 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716, close #6 (1.08716 / 1.08728 / 1.08716)
KP 0 12:45:29.540 Trades 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal #15 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716 done (based on order #15)
MK 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal performed [#15 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
JF 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 order performed sell 0.01 at 1.08716 [#15 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
QE 0 12:45:29.540 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.01 position #6 EURUSD at 1.08716 [done at 1.08716]
QE 0 12:45:29.540 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
HE 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716, close #7 (1.08716 / 1.08728 / 1.08716)
MD 0 12:45:29.540 Trades 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal #16 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716 done (based on order #16)
GG 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal performed [#16 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
MR 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 order performed sell 0.01 at 1.08716 [#16 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
LQ 0 12:45:29.540 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.01 position #7 EURUSD at 1.08716 [done at 1.08716]
OQ 0 12:45:29.540 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
KI 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716, close #8 (1.08716 / 1.08728 / 1.08716)
GH 0 12:45:29.540 Trades 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal #17 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716 done (based on order #17)
IS 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal performed [#17 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
LN 0 12:45:29.540 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 order performed sell 0.01 at 1.08716 [#17 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
HM 0 12:45:29.541 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.01 position #8 EURUSD at 1.08716 [done at 1.08716]
NM 0 12:45:29.541 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
IL 0 12:45:29.541 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716, close #9 (1.08716 / 1.08728 / 1.08716)
JL 0 12:45:29.541 Trades 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal #18 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716 done (based on order #18)
DO 0 12:45:29.541 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal performed [#18 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
DJ 0 12:45:29.541 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 order performed sell 0.01 at 1.08716 [#18 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
MH 0 12:45:29.541 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.01 position #9 EURUSD at 1.08716 [done at 1.08716]
LI 0 12:45:29.541 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
OQ 0 12:45:29.541 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 instant sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716, close #10 (1.08716 / 1.08728 / 1.08716)
RQ 0 12:45:29.541 Trades 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal #19 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716 done (based on order #19)
QK 0 12:45:29.541 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 deal performed [#19 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
KG 0 12:45:29.541 Trade 2016.10.25 01:36:40 order performed sell 0.01 at 1.08716 [#19 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.08716]
EG 0 12:45:29.541 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 CTrade::OrderSend: instant sell 0.01 position #10 EURUSD at 1.08716 [done at 1.08716]
MF 0 12:45:29.541 TestEA (EURUSD,M1) 2016.10.25 01:36:40 PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.08716)
OF 0 12:45:29.938 Tester final balance 9996.65 USD
The code to test the theory:
Seems that your original code works correctly in real time too
This is the code used to test (your code is used without any change) :
void OnDeinit(const int reason) { }
void OnTick() { CloseAll(); }
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
void CloseAll()
{
CTrade trade;
for (int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0; i--)
{
{
if(!trade.PositionClose(PositionGetSymbol(i),5))
{
Print(PositionGetSymbol(i), "PositionClose() method failed. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
". Code description: ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
} else {
Print(PositionGetSymbol(i), "PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
" (",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(),")");
}
}
}
}
And this is the result (tested it both as an expert and as a script - for the script test only change was that CloseAll() call was moved to OnStart())
... call was moved to OnStart())
It is your main mistake.
It is your main mistake.
Why? I wanted to test it (the original code from the first post) as a script too, not just like an EA, and in the script the OnStart() is executed when you drop it on chart.
There is no mistake (in either version - code or execution wise). I did not get an execution error in either version and the positions were properly closed
PS: in order to avoid confusion - I was referring to the first post (the code of it) - this post
Hello Friends
I have a interesting problem. This is my source code. This codes are work when i use it in mql5 script file. I can close all positions. but this same codes are not working in expert advisor. I got error like in screenshot. it is really nonsensical problem. I open and close position manually. also script works. but i cant close from expert advisor. I need your ideas. Thanks
http://prntscr.com/czaibb
{
CTrade trade;
for (int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0; i--)
{
{
if(!trade.PositionClose(PositionGetSymbol(i),5))
{
Print(PositionGetSymbol(i), "PositionClose() method failed. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
". Code description: ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
} else {
Print(PositionGetSymbol(i), "PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
" (",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(),")");
}
}
}
}
the quoted post was wrong in my post
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Hello Friends
I have a interesting problem. This is my source code. This codes are work when i use it in mql5 script file. I can close all positions. but this same codes are not working in expert advisor. I got error like in screenshot. it is really nonsensical problem. I open and close position manually. also script works. but i cant close from expert advisor. I need your ideas. Thanks
http://prntscr.com/czaibb
{
CTrade trade;
for (int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0; i--)
{
{
if(!trade.PositionClose(PositionGetSymbol(i),5))
{
Print(PositionGetSymbol(i), "PositionClose() method failed. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
". Code description: ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());
} else {
Print(PositionGetSymbol(i), "PositionClose() method executed successfully. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),
" (",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(),")");
}
}
}
}