How
Is it possible in forex or its froud
Is it possible in forex or its froud
Sell orders are closing when ASK price is equal or lower than TakeProfit.
On chart you only see BID price (you can show ASK price line in chart settings).
If you will look at "Price" column (next to "T/P" column) than you will see what was actual ASK price in the moment of making screenshot. ASK price was 1 point over TakeProfit level so order should be closed.
you have to consider the spread also
yes it is always happens
no error in your case
but to visualize your issue please follow this step in the image below:
Hi to everyone.
I want to subscribe to a signal and the services of a VPS. Following the instruction on how to subscribe to a signal, on the terminal settings under the Community tab, I entered the login and password. The result was the Journal showed MQL4 Market: failed to get list of products [401].
Could anyone help[ me to get this sorted out. I've been trying for m,any hours over several day, to no avail.
All I want to do is subscribe to a signal and a VPS. I'm told it is a simple process, but that is not what I have found. Its driving me to distractions! Any help would be gratefully received.
Thanks in anticipation,
Ted
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