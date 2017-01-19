MQL5 VPS Issues - pls help. Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
It is difficult to udnerstand the issue ... so you can check everything once again:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I cannot succesfully subscribe to [name of the signal was deleted] copytrade
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.01.10 15:10
Hello Andrea,
Try to follow the instructions below, its easier to subscribe to a signal through your MT4 plaftorm:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the paymet method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Optons >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting window that opens, click Next, then Next again, select the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value (right side of window) and click Next.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months, tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
15. Complete your payment for the VPS Service and you are done.
because last case was because of the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Exported Signal to MQL VPS on Trail - Now Paid subscription and no longer opening trades!
Alco Brand, 2017.01.18 16:10Thanks for all your humor and help. I discovered the signal was no longer connected. Completed all the tickboxes and exported to VPS. This was done just in time to witness the worst trade ever by my signal provider.
So today again no trades were copied from signal to my account. When I log into my MT4 account and looking at the journal I get this response::. Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
I then do what I am supposed to do.
Then I export to MLQ5's VPS....Synchronize everything again... but when I log on I am stuck at square one. Why does logging on to my account force disable of everything I had set up previously?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
So today again no trades were copied from signal to my account. When I log into my MT4 account and looking at the journal I get this response::. Signal - signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
I then do what I am supposed to do.
Then I export to MLQ5's VPS....Synchronize everything again... but when I log on I am stuck at square one. Why does logging on to my account force disable of everything I had set up previously?