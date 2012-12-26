signal providers guarantees
Some signals are showing incredible performance.
(ignore growth tab and win percentage, they are not correctly calculated, but the balance tab is consistent with transaction list)
However, i simply cannot believe that this is possible, so i am wondering what are the guarantees that this is real and not somehow manipulated?
Also, the broker on which this account runs has impressive number of bad critics and accusations on different forums and sites, which gives me additional dose of mistrust.
Can somebody from MetaQuotes comment this?
Of course, everybody else is also invited to comment.
Please disregard that you cannot subscribe to signal, that some values are incorrectly calculated and similar, this is not the topic of this thread.
I think MetaQuotes will prefer to be neutral on things like this, so don't expect any comment from them.
Whatever it is, I don't think MetaQuotes wants any scam brokers miss-using Signal Service to lure anyone to open account with them.
There's a simple way to check this : just download the historical data of signal provider, create a script that read that data and display an arrow object on chart to show historical trade - the script have to calculate GMT (and DST) though.
If we using different broker to check this, aside spread, and differences in high and low of prices between brokers, if the displayed arrow on chart is within the prices of our broker, then we may consider subscribing to that signal on demo, or live account with small money to trade.
The broker may be have negative review, but it's the credibility of signal provider that we should look at.
As far as I know, if signal provider execute a trade, mql5 signal service will execute our account as well, even if we using different broker, without waiting for signal provider trade to be executed by its broker.
I search for that broker in Forex Peace Army's broker reviews http://www.forexpeacearmy.com/public/forex_broker_reviews. Apparently, the broker is black listed with Swiss's FINMA (Financial Market Supervisory Authority).
That signal is based on real account but the signal provider apparently successfully withdrawn US$ 577.000, while there are some report on the internet that the broker hold the withdrawn payment - or not paying at all.
I think the signal provider is the owner of that broker ;D
BTW, phi.nuts, the signal is based on lev 1:1000 so it can not be subscribed, so what was your reply there ?
BTW, phi.nuts, the signal is based on lev 1:1000 so it can not be subscribed, so what was your reply there ?
I was writing in general term on how to deal with signals - all mql5 signals, not just the signal that graziani wanted to discuss. Notice that I used horizontal line in my reply there.
And please, try to avoid any broker discussion.
