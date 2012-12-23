How to change the signal providers password?
My problem is: I am changing automaticly passwords for my MetaTraders accounts. Usualy I do this directly from Brokers web page, by reseting password.
Since I have done this on my account, my Signal provider for MetaTrader4 and even MetaTrader5 doesn't match anymore, so the my signal "provider" is not conected and updated anymore.
How can I change and enter new password on MQL profile, so the signal can be availible again?
Top right of your screen, click 'Profile'. Then find the 'Security' button (above the window with your rating in it). There's a change password option in this screen, towards the bottom.
Or try this link when you are logged in, and find the Change Password button:
Open your signal from My signals section, click 'Edit' in the top right corner:
Then click 'Change' in the 'Password' field:
Thank you for your help Alexx.
BTW, you've breaking signal rule point II.10 (The Signals Provider shall make every effort for a failure free transmission of his Trading Signals: he shall ensure access to his trading account by means of an investor password and shall not change the investor password throughout the entire Subscription period.).
I'm quite sure that Alexx &/ signal admin noticed and took a note of that.
Thanks for recognizing this, I haven't.
By the way, this rule is very strange and how can this be explained for good, I mean, why we should keep same passwords?
My broker doesn't allow changing only trading password, but I have to re-set all.
Sorry, not so sure why :(.
I thought it's OK to change the password on holiday/weekend ... then I realize, that the rule doesn't say anything that allow changing password on holiday/weekend either :(.
So I guess you just have to keep the same investor password as long as you provide signal service.
