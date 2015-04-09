Subscribe to signal on Metatrader 4 - page 3
i know with demo account FIBO GROUP working but FXCM there is signal tab in terminal but i couldn't subscribe to signals and in juornal it was appeared:broker not foud!!!!!!!
i have another question:
if we can subscribe secsessfully after that we must be online to copy position on our account or it is not necessary to be online?
You know, your question was asked and answered before. My suggestion is to search before asking, and you will find the answer here Signal : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signal .
It's really tired to answer already answered question.
If they are using MT4 build 445 then they are supporting signal service. If tab does not appear, just login again in community tab, maybe you have a dynamic IP (my previous answer # 2 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8941/page3#comment_387552)
For example on Alpari it still seems not to work.
I already answered that in here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9462/page2#comment_392687
And now Alpari UK with a pic (note : I have not subscribe to any signal).
cheater ;-)
in my client it still not showing up..
I tried it again (built 445, AlpariUK-Demo - Micro+Classic). It's definitly not showing up on my PC...
i read ruls of signal subscribpion and there were wroten :
It is recommended that trading accounts of the Subscriber and Provider be on the same trade server and in the same group of accounts for trading services provided. This will help to minimize the risk of inability to execute buy/sell transactions based on Provider's Signals.
i want to know will appear any problem if i subscribe to demo signal with my real account?