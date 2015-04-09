Subscribe to signal on Metatrader 4 - page 3

New comment
 
issa_pa:

i know with demo account FIBO GROUP working but FXCM there is signal tab in terminal but i couldn't subscribe to signals and in juornal it was appeared:broker not foud!!!!!!!

i have another question:

if we can subscribe secsessfully after that we must be online to copy position on our account or it is not necessary to be online?

You know, your question was asked and answered before. My suggestion is to search before asking, and you will find the answer here Signal : Ask & Say Anything & Everything About MQL5 Trading Signal .

It's really tired to answer already answered question. 

 
phi.nuts:
If they are using MT4 build 445 then they are supporting signal service. If tab does not appear, just login again in community tab, maybe you have a dynamic IP (my previous answer # 2 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8941/page3#comment_387552)
For example on Alpari it still seems not to work.
 
Jules81:
For example on Alpari it still seems not to work.

I already answered that in here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9462/page2#comment_392687

And now Alpari UK with a pic (note : I have not subscribe to any signal).


Subscribe to signal on Metatrader 4
Subscribe to signal on Metatrader 4
  • www.mql5.com
Hello,I am new in this business and I want to subscribe to some signals on demo accounts.
 
phi.nuts:

I already answered that in here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9462/page2#comment_392687

And now Alpari UK with a pic (note : I have not subscribe to any signal).

 

cheater ;-)

 

in my client it still not showing up.. 

 
Jules81:

cheater ;-)

 

in my client it still not showing up.. 

Let's see my Alpari UK demo was using this server : AlpariUK-Demo - Micro+Classic.
 
I tried it again (built 445, AlpariUK-Demo - Micro+Classic). It's definitly not showing up on my PC...
 
Olaf87:

I tried it again (built 445, AlpariUK-Demo - Micro+Classic). It's definitly not showing up on my PC...
I have no idea then. Hang on, let see if someone can came up with solution. In the meantime, you may want to try with another MT from different broker, just to see if this problem only on Alpari or on all broker :(
 
does any one know (TET) trusted execution token will be abled to be used for signals in new version of mt4? i mean 451?
 
Olaf87:

I tried it again (built 445, AlpariUK-Demo - Micro+Classic). It's definitly not showing up on my PC...
btw. newest mt4 built is 451 have you tried that?
 

i read ruls of signal subscribpion and there were wroten :

It is recommended that trading accounts of the Subscriber and Provider be on the same trade server and in the same group of accounts for trading services provided. This will help to minimize the risk of inability to execute buy/sell transactions based on Provider's Signals.

i want to know will appear any problem if i subscribe to demo signal with my real account?

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
123456
New comment