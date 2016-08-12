How select last order for one symbol in the history and get value of lots and profit?

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How select last order for one symbol in the history and get value of lots and profit?

 

Thank you 

 
Tiago Cetto Pietralonga:

How select last order for one symbol in the history and get value of lots and profit?

 

Thank you 

Order? Deal or Position?
 
Tiago Cetto Pietralonga:

How select last order for one symbol in the history and get value of lots and profit?

 

Thank you 

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/historyordergetinteger

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/orderproperties

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/tradingconstants/positionproperties

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/historyordergetdouble

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE

Identifier

Description

Type

ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL

Order initial volume

double

ORDER_VOLUME_CURRENT

Order current volume

double

ORDER_PRICE_OPEN

Price specified in the order

double

ORDER_SL

Stop Loss value

double

ORDER_TP

Take Profit value

double

ORDER_PRICE_CURRENT

The current price of the order symbol

double

ORDER_PRICE_STOPLIMIT

The Limit order price for the StopLimit order

double

Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / HistoryOrderGetInteger
Documentation on MQL5: Trade Functions / HistoryOrderGetInteger
  • www.mql5.com
Trade Functions / HistoryOrderGetInteger - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

For example, a hedge account in MetaTrader 5:

Deals, orders 


As you can see, if the order is "IN" - it has not arrived.
 
Tiago Cetto Pietralonga:

How select last order for one symbol in the history and get value of lots and profit?

 

Thank you 

Please specify which is your target language as i see most of your previous questions were MQL4.

In that case its 

OrdersHistoryTotal()


https://docs.mql4.com/trading/ordershistorytotal

OrdersHistoryTotal - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
OrdersHistoryTotal - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
OrdersHistoryTotal - Trade Functions - MQL4 Reference
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Order? Deal or Position?
last position closed, look imagem... exemple
Files:
IMAGEM.png  122 kb
 

I did. It's working 

void OnStart()
  {
  
datetime dia=TimeCurrent();  
MqlDateTime diamqldate; 
TimeToStruct(dia,diamqldate);
datetime auxhora;
MqlDateTime auxhoramqldate;
double auxprofit,lot; 

diamqldate.mon=diamqldate.mon-1;
   if(diamqldate.mon==0){
      diamqldate.mon=12;
      diamqldate.year=diamqldate.year-1;
   }
   
diamqldate.hour=-1;
diamqldate.min=-1;
diamqldate.sec=-1; 
  
for(int i=OrdersHistoryTotal();i>=0;i--){ 
   if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_HISTORY)){
      if(OrderType()==OP_SELL || OrderType()==OP_BUY){
         if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()){
            auxhora=OrderCloseTime();
            TimeToStruct(auxhora,auxhoramqldate);         
            if(auxhoramqldate.year > diamqldate.year || auxhoramqldate.year==diamqldate.year  ){
               if(auxhoramqldate.mon > diamqldate.mon || auxhoramqldate.mon == diamqldate.mon){
                  if(auxhoramqldate.day > diamqldate.day || auxhoramqldate.day== diamqldate.day){
                     if(auxhoramqldate.hour > diamqldate.hour || auxhoramqldate.hour==diamqldate.hour){
                        if(auxhoramqldate.min > diamqldate.min || auxhoramqldate.min == diamqldate.min){
                           if(auxhoramqldate.sec > diamqldate.sec || auxhoramqldate.sec ==diamqldate.sec){
                              auxprofit=OrderProfit();
                              lot=OrderLots();
                              diamqldate.year=auxhoramqldate.year;
                              diamqldate.mon=auxhoramqldate.mon;
                              diamqldate.day= auxhoramqldate.day;
                              diamqldate.hour=auxhoramqldate.hour;
                              diamqldate.min=auxhoramqldate.min;
                              diamqldate.sec=auxhoramqldate.sec;
                           }
                        }
                     }
                  }
               }
            }
         }
      }              
   }
}

Alert("profit",auxprofit); //TEST
Alert("lot",lot); //TEST    

 
Tiago Cetto Pietralonga:

I did. It's working 


Well done
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