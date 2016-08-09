QUESTION IN PROGRAMMING
Files:
CheckEA.mq4 2 kb
Biantoro Kunarto:but it is mostly coming in the back test
I am using this code, and it's work.
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Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.27 12:41Just some example about how to solve An array is out of range issue (I personally had this issue few times so it may be good to read the thread about how we can solve this our error during the coding for example).
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Hello,
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MT4, EAs Programming
Just I am wondering while using the ZigZag indicator by calling the iCustom() function as below:
it is mostly giving this Alert/Error:
Array out of range: ZigZag.mq4