Multicolor Fibonacci indicator: Associate the different color to the level of percentage.
ObjectSetText("m.Lab"+y, DoubleToStr(mFibPcnts[y], 0) + "% " + DoubleToStr(mFibs[y], Digits), 9, "Arial", mTxtCol); mLabT = MathMin(mT1, mT2) + 4; ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_TIME1, Time[mLabT]); ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_PRICE1, mFibs[y]); ObjectSet("m.Lab"+y, OBJPROP_COLOR, mFibCols[y]);
Ernst Van Der Merwe:Thanks for Your help, but I do not want to change the text color, but the color of the line remains the same color of the retracement percentage, in tracking both upwards and downwards!
Forgive my poor english.
Alan Gasperi:
Thanks for Your help, but I do not want to change the text color, but the color of the line remains the same color of the retracement percentage, in tracking both upwards and downwards!
Forgive my poor english.
Thanks for Your help, but I do not want to change the text color, but the color of the line remains the same color of the retracement percentage, in tracking both upwards and downwards!
Forgive my poor english.
Ok I see now. Just remove ArraySort().
if(mP2 < mP1) { //ArraySort(mFibPcnts, WHOLE_ARRAY, 0, MODE_DESCEND); for(int y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++) mFibs[y] = mP1 - mRange * mFibPcnts[y] / 100; } else { //ArraySort(mFibPcnts, WHOLE_ARRAY, 0, MODE_ASCEND); for(y = 0; y < mArrSize; y++) mFibs[y] = mP1 + mRange * mFibPcnts[y] / 100; }
Ernst Van Der Merwe:Many thanks, one last help, I would only see the percentage value as text, and not the price ...
Ok I see now. Just remove ArraySort().
Alan Gasperi:
Many thanks, one last help, I would only see the percentage value as text, and not the price ...
Many thanks, one last help, I would only see the percentage value as text, and not the price ...
ObjectSetText("m.Lab"+y, DoubleToStr(mFibPcnts[y], 0) + "% " + DoubleToStr(mFibs[y], Digits), 9, "Arial", mTxtCol); mLabT = MathMin(mT1, mT2) + 20;
Need to add more levels is it possible sir
venkatsait1977: Need to add more levels is it possible sirYou haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help 2017.04.21
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum 2018.05.12
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help 2017.04.21
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I cannot associate the color to the level of percentage, in either direction retracement.
Someone can correct the command string?
Thank you.