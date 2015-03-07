Discussion of article "Forex VPS by Fozzy Inc."
1. Are we going commercial now ? How about broker as well - at least like demanded by user song_song : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8732
2. A VPS and with RAM like that, MT5 won't run smoothly. I suggest and prefer dedicated.
3. Google is your friend : dedicated server, VPS and VPS review, - click that.
I'm agree with phi.nuts, why this site add commercial article?
The article is very useful for many Signal Providers. Don't feel ashamed to say commercial, every user who use MT5/MT4 just want make money. who is Angel?
Well, at least we know that we now have a Devil, or at least, a supporter one
There are always these peoples who does not care about other people as long as s/he can make money out from others. They usually says, I give you a damn unless you give me money.
The article should be general and not refer to one particular subject.
it seem you always in here but you didn't reply many questions by other users yet. i don't damn anyone, that only in your mind
why you say Devil??? do you think someone who want make money so he must be Devil??? so harsh
What is the min requirement spec for MQL 5?
You know funny thing is : I could not find any information about minimum spec for MT5. They're used to be available for MT4 in its help file, now I also couldn't find it either.
So just do this : Run MT5 and through Task Manager see how much RAM is needed. First, an MT5 running without any chart, and second, an MT5 running with a chart that scrolled down to the oldest historical data.
Basically a VPS is a server(s) that divided into several virtual server. Hence the name ("Virtual but a Private - not a shared Server") and compare to dedicated server or co-location server, VPS price is cheap
Problem is we never know how much the server is divided into VPSes. It could be one server, divided into a 10 VPSes or maybe it's divided into 30 VPSes.
Some of the problems with VPS, is that the processor computing power is also divided. So, we may rent a quad core VPS but the computing power is equal or less than an old Pentium. Another problem is that the bandwidth may also be well divided., so we may not get the speed we want. From there we can almost say that our PC is far better that a VPS.
There are plenty complains about VPS in mql4.com, and MT4 is much smaller and lightweight compare to MT5. So if we install MT5 in VPS, we may have to prepare a little bit more than we used to be. Sorry I don't have enough information nor experience with MT5 running in VPS either, so I could not say what the minimum spec for MT5 .
And no, the article does not help. With all complains about VPS in mql4.com, MQ should publish a better article that show what to do and not to do with VPS.
We certainly does not want a MT5 dead from running, especially if we have some EA running or we are a signal provider or we are a signal subscriber.
metaquotes should have this piece of info published first before this VPS article.
Or maybe, the specs of the Fozzy VPS are enough for MT5?
Nope, I don't think the spec is good enough, and I don't think there's the need to mention one company just to give MT5 minimum spec, don't you think ?.
I don't think they are going commercial. is a member of this community post any comment like that he/she may get warned or been sanction if necessary. I think metaquote have right to post whatever they want on ts site but they limit member right.
Author: MetaQuotes