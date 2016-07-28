Expert disparity problem.Backtest orders normal but live account diffrent.
Expert disparity problem.Backtest orders normal but live account diffrent.
Hello
Expert using MA for open trades.I check the Backtest it's open only 5 position and not close anything.But live account open position and close after 5 min then open another position.This orders not seen in the backtest.Of course live account may diffrent backtest but this is not something like.Seems the diffrent bug.What's wrong this ea ?
Account :Tickmill Demo
Leverage: 1/500
Deposit : 50 usd
I am on mobile niw
Model : Every tick
quality: %90
Share the code. Otherwise you will not find the Bug.
You can see the attach mql file at the first message.But I share as code right now.
/*-----------------------------+ | | | Shared by www.Aptrafx.com | | | +------------------------------*/ #property copyright "pengie, Braindancer" #property link "http://www.forex-tsd.com" extern string EAName = "TrendStrengthEMA"; extern int magic = 2703; extern int SL = 0; extern int TP = 0; extern int slippage = 3; extern double lots = 0.1; datetime prevTime, curTime; int ticket; int init() { prevTime = Time[0]; magic = GenerateMagicNumber(magic, Symbol(), Period()); EAName = GenerateComment(EAName, magic, Period()); int maxOrders = OrdersTotal(); int t_index; for (t_index=0; t_index<maxOrders; t_index++) { OrderSelect(t_index, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if (magic==OrderMagicNumber()) { ticket = OrderTicket(); break; } } return (0); } int deinit() { return (0); } int start() { curTime = Time[0]; if (prevTime != curTime) { prevTime = curTime; double tmp = iMA(NULL,0,11,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma1 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma2 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma3 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,15,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma4 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma5 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma6 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,4,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma7 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double prevTS = (ma1+ma2+ma3+ma4+ma5+ma6+ma7)/7; tmp = iMA(NULL,0,11,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma1 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,40,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma2 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma3 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,15,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,3); ma4 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,30,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma5 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,30,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,5); ma6 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma7 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,16,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double curTS = (ma1+ma2+ma3+ma4+ma5+ma6+ma7)/7; double stoploss, takeprofit; if (prevTS<0 && curTS>0) { OrderClose(ticket, lots, Ask, slippage, CLR_NONE); stoploss = 0; if (SL != 0) stoploss = Ask-SL*Point; takeprofit = 0; if (TP != 0) takeprofit = Ask+TP*Point; ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, lots, Ask, slippage, stoploss, takeprofit, EAName, magic, 0, CLR_NONE); } else if (prevTS>0 && curTS<0) { OrderClose(ticket, lots, Bid, slippage, CLR_NONE); stoploss = 0; if (SL != 0) stoploss = Bid+SL*Point; takeprofit = 0; if (TP != 0) takeprofit = Bid-TP*Point; ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, lots, Bid, slippage, stoploss, takeprofit, EAName, magic, 0, CLR_NONE); } } return (0); } int GenerateMagicNumber(int seed, string symbol, int timeFrame) { int isymbol = 0; if (symbol == "EURUSD") isymbol = 1; else if (symbol == "GBPUSD") isymbol = 2; else if (symbol == "USDJPY") isymbol = 3; else if (symbol == "USDCHF") isymbol = 4; else if (symbol == "AUDUSD") isymbol = 5; else if (symbol == "USDCAD") isymbol = 6; else if (symbol == "EURGBP") isymbol = 7; else if (symbol == "EURJPY") isymbol = 8; else if (symbol == "EURCHF") isymbol = 9; else if (symbol == "EURAUD") isymbol = 10; else if (symbol == "EURCAD") isymbol = 11; else if (symbol == "GBPUSD") isymbol = 12; else if (symbol == "GBPJPY") isymbol = 13; else if (symbol == "GBPCHF") isymbol = 14; else if (symbol == "GBPAUD") isymbol = 15; else if (symbol == "GBPCAD") isymbol = 16; return (StrToInteger(StringConcatenate(seed, isymbol, timeFrame))); } string GenerateComment(string EAName, int magic, int timeFrame) { return (StringConcatenate(EAName, "-", magic, "-", timeFrame)); }
- www.mql5.com
Check expert logs for errors.
Logs from backtest
2016.07.15 13:44:07.764 2016.07.14 23:55 zzzz-1-ilk-duzenleme EURUSD,M5: OrderClose error 40512016.07.15 13:44:07.764 2016.07.14 23:55 zzzz-1-ilk-duzenleme EURUSD,M5: invalid ticket for OrderClose function
2016.07.15 13:44:07.764 2016.07.14 23:50 zzzz-1-ilk-duzenleme EURUSD,M5: OrderSend error 134
Live error logs
2016.07.15 13:46:12.519 zzzz-1-ilk-duzenleme EURUSD,M1: invalid ticket for OrderClose function
"I have made an EA based on it. If SL and TP is set to 0, EA will close order when the histogram reverses and open another one"
But expert diffrent work on Backtest
If this EA is developed for you and you know the author, you should ask him to fix the errors, I think. Just from the glance, the code is buggy because it does not handle all possible variants between prevTS and curTS, so saved ticket number can be wrong.
Thank you Stanislav.I found this expert on forextsd.So not developed for me.Developer last activity 2007 on forum :D
I was change the spread 0.4 to 0.1 and same works via live account.I think I set fixed to spread 0.4 on live ( no I can't )
I need a open orders from backtest.I wait on computer and rip start button every 5 min.
/*-----------------------------+ | | | Shared by www.Aptrafx.com | | | +------------------------------*/ #property copyright "pengie, Braindancer" #property link "http://www.forex-tsd.com" extern string EAName = "TrendStrengthEMA"; extern int magic = 2703; extern int SL = 0; extern int TP = 0; extern int slippage = 3; extern double lots = 0.1; datetime prevTime, curTime; int ticket; int init() { prevTime = Time[0]; magic = GenerateMagicNumber(magic, Symbol(), Period()); EAName = GenerateComment(EAName, magic, Period()); int maxOrders = OrdersTotal(); int t_index; for (t_index=0; t_index<maxOrders; t_index++) { OrderSelect(t_index, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if (magic==OrderMagicNumber()) { ticket = OrderTicket(); break; } } return (0); } int deinit() { return (0); } int start() { curTime = Time[0]; if (prevTime != curTime) { prevTime = curTime; double tmp = iMA(NULL,0,11,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma1 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma2 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma3 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,15,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma4 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma5 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,6,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma6 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,4,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double ma7 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,5,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double prevTS = (ma1+ma2+ma3+ma4+ma5+ma6+ma7)/7; tmp = iMA(NULL,0,11,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma1 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,40,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma2 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma3 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,15,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,3); ma4 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,30,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma5 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,30,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,5); ma6 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,20,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); ma7 = tmp-iMA(NULL,0,16,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,2); double curTS = (ma1+ma2+ma3+ma4+ma5+ma6+ma7)/7; double stoploss, takeprofit; if (prevTS<0 && curTS>0) { if( ticket>0 && !(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) && OrderClose(ticket, OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), slippage, CLR_NONE)) ) return; stoploss = 0; if (SL != 0) stoploss = Ask-SL*Point; takeprofit = 0; if (TP != 0) takeprofit = Ask+TP*Point; ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, lots, Ask, slippage, stoploss, takeprofit, EAName, magic, 0, CLR_NONE); } else if (prevTS>0 && curTS<0) { if( ticket>0 && !(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) && OrderClose(ticket, OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), slippage, CLR_NONE)) ) return; stoploss = 0; if (SL != 0) stoploss = Bid+SL*Point; takeprofit = 0; if (TP != 0) takeprofit = Bid-TP*Point; ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_SELL, lots, Bid, slippage, stoploss, takeprofit, EAName, magic, 0, CLR_NONE); } } return (0); } int GenerateMagicNumber(int seed, string symbol, int timeFrame) { int isymbol = 0; if (symbol == "EURUSD") isymbol = 1; else if (symbol == "GBPUSD") isymbol = 2; else if (symbol == "USDJPY") isymbol = 3; else if (symbol == "USDCHF") isymbol = 4; else if (symbol == "AUDUSD") isymbol = 5; else if (symbol == "USDCAD") isymbol = 6; else if (symbol == "EURGBP") isymbol = 7; else if (symbol == "EURJPY") isymbol = 8; else if (symbol == "EURCHF") isymbol = 9; else if (symbol == "EURAUD") isymbol = 10; else if (symbol == "EURCAD") isymbol = 11; else if (symbol == "GBPUSD") isymbol = 12; else if (symbol == "GBPJPY") isymbol = 13; else if (symbol == "GBPCHF") isymbol = 14; else if (symbol == "GBPAUD") isymbol = 15; else if (symbol == "GBPCAD") isymbol = 16; return (StrToInteger(StringConcatenate(seed, isymbol, timeFrame))); } string GenerateComment(string EAName, int magic, int timeFrame) { return (StringConcatenate(EAName, "-", magic, "-", timeFrame)); }
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Expert disparity problem.Backtest orders normal but live account diffrent.
Hello
Expert using MA for open trades.I check the Backtest it's open only 5 position and not close anything.But live account open position and close after 5 min then open another position.This orders not seen in the backtest.Of course live account may diffrent to backtest but this is not something like.Seems the diffrent bug.What's wrong this ea ?
Account :Tickmill Demo
Leverage: 1/500
Deposit : 50 usd