I was check the certificate information:
1) at chrome browser (certificate is valid):
As I can see, the Issuer in your certificate is different - ESET SSL FIlter CA, while the one demonstrated by alexvd above is COMODO High-Assurance Secure Server CA
I guess you're using ESET NOD 32 antivirus, may be its settings are the reason for your problem.
Yes you are in the right patch, thank you.
By ticking metatrader 5 as excluded application than now i can acces mql5.com from my platform.
I am having the same problem. I am using Windows 10 and version 2749 of the MetaTrader 5. I have excluded the complete MetaTrader 5 folder in the Microsoft Security section. I have no other anti-virus software.
Any ideas? Thank you so much.
Make sure -
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.04 16:50
I am trying my MT4 (build1320).
1. I made Community login:
2. and checked in Metatrader journal:
3. I checked Internet Explorer installed on computer:
4. I checked the settings of Internet Explorer: yes, I can use the chat with not a problem by sending/receiving the messages:
5. Signal tab works:
6. Market tab works:
Thank you so much. I will follow your suggestions.
Problem solved. I was not aware of my Login ID. Once I logged in with it, all worked well.
Many thanks for your help.