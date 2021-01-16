can't login to MQL5 community account in MT5 - page 2

luckytom:

I was check the certificate information:

1) at chrome browser (certificate is valid):

As I can see, the Issuer in your certificate is different - ESET SSL FIlter CA, while the one demonstrated by alexvd above is COMODO High-Assurance Secure Server CA

I guess you're using ESET NOD 32 antivirus, may be its settings are the reason for your problem.

 
Yes you are in the right patch, thank you.

By ticking metatrader 5 as excluded application than now i can acces mql5.com from my platform.

it is work 

 

I am having the same problem. I am using Windows 10 and version 2749 of the MetaTrader 5. I have excluded the complete MetaTrader 5 folder in the Microsoft Security section. I have no other anti-virus software.

The Certificate Issued by: Sectigo ECC Domain Validation Secure Server CA

Any ideas? Thank you so much.

 
Make sure -

  • that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your PC (I am having version 11);
  • that you are using the latest build of Metatrader,
  • that you are login to Community folder using your login - not your email; your forum login is ahmadaskari
  • that your password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change this password; read this thread for information).

Thank you so much. I will follow your suggestions.

I have Microsoft Edge. Would this be OK?

Thanks for your help.

 
I have Microsoft Edge as well. But when I had same issue so I installed Internet Explorer version 11 (by the way - I am not using Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer; it is the Metatrader which is using them).
 
Problem solved. I was not aware of my Login ID. Once I logged in with it, all worked well.

Many thanks for your help.

