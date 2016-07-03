What is wrong with my EA ? - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Volume can become very large and you declared it a double where it needs to be long type.
Hello Marco,
I did not code the indicator myself. I took it from forex factory. It might become a problem but at the moment, I am struggling with iCustom not reading the correct values from the indicator. You think this could be reason for iCustom to NOT read the values properly ?
if it's working ICustom should read the value correctly the indicator is full of bugs.
tick volume stays around max 10,00,000 - 30,00,000 on monthly chart. Double in MQL can hold up til 1.7976931348623158e+308 values so it should be able to handle it. To me what's confusing is that we are able to see these values from data window for Climax high, Climax low.
I found this article which says that Indicatorcounted() func does not work in EA so I changed the indicator now but still no luck:
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1456
I dosn't even compile properly i just wonder how you use it.
vol.mq4 is the indicator (MQL4/indicators)
vpa.mq4 is the ea (MQL4/scripts)
IncludeExample.mqh(MQL4/include)
Please check it. It should work properly.
Hello All,
Anyone ? I have uploaded all the files. You can test it yourself. Any kind of help will be appreciated.
Please do not come up with that 'you have to read the documentation'. I understand that you are trying to help but please be more specific and I can follow that direction.
It works if iCustom() is explicitly cast from double to long.
so it should be able to handle it.
Yet it does not.
There is no should in coding it needs to be precise.
It works if iCustom() is explicitly cast from double to long.
hello pipPod:
Great. A gazillion thanks man. You made my day.
can't Thank you enough :)
Cheers.
Yet it does not.
There is no should in coding it needs to be precise.