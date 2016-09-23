Forecast for Q3'16 - levels for GBP/USD - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.14 11:04
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Jobless Claims and 27 pips range price movement
2016-09-14 08:30 GMT | [GBP - Claimant Count Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Claimant Count Change] = Change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits during the previous month.
==========UK Claimant Count (people), seasonally adjusted
August 2011 to August 2016
For August 2016 there were 771,000 people claiming unemployment related benefits. This was:
==========
GBP/USD M5: 27 pips range price movement by U.K. Jobless Claims news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.15 11:02
Trading News Events: Bank of England Interest Rate Decision (adapted from the article)
Bullish GBP Trade: BoE Implements Range of New Easing Measures
Bearish GBP Trade: MPC Sticks with Status Quo
- "Need green, five-minute candle following the rate decision to consider a long GBP/USD trade."
- "If market reaction favors a long sterling trade, buy GBP/USD with two separate position."
- "Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward."
- "Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit."
Daily price is located below 200-day SMA (200 SMA) and 100-day SMA (100 SMA) in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within the narrow support resistance levels waiting for the direction of the bearish trend to be resumed or the secondary bear market rally to be started. descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the bearish continuation, and RSI indicator is estimating the ranging condition to be continuing in the bear future.
(all images/charts were made using Metatrader 5 software and free indicators from MQL5 CodeBase)
GBP/USD M5: 235 pips price movement by BoE Official Bank Rate news event :
GBP/USD M5: 57 pips price movement by BoE Official Bank Rate news event :
GBPUSD M5: 54 pips price movement by GBP - Official Bank Rate news event :
GBPUSD M5 : 24 pips range price movement by GBP - Official Bank Rate news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.15 13:38
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Official Rate and 62 pips price movement
2016-09-15 11:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
==========The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 14 September 2016, the MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.25%. The Committee voted unanimously to continue with the programme of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases totalling up to £10 billion, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves. The Committee also voted unanimously to continue with the programme of £60 billion of UK government bond purchases to take the total stock of these purchases to £435 billion, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves.
==========
GBP/USD M5: 62 pips price movement by BoE Official Rate news event
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.16 10:11
GBP/USD: trading near 1.3198 level for direction (adapted from the article)
M30 intra-day price was on breakout: the price broke 100 SMA level to above for the possible bullish reversal. But the price was bounced from 200 SMA to below for the breakdpown of the price movement. GBP/USD price is traded near 1.3198 level for the bearish breakout to be continuing or to the bear market rally to be started.
"The GBP/USD is trading near daily lows after the BOE (Bank of England) kept key interest rates flat at 0.25%. While it was expected that rates would be kept flat, the Pound is still losing ground to the majors as traders are speculating that rates may be cut in the future. Technically the GBP/USD is currently finding support at a short-term retracement value near 1.3193. This area is represented in the graph below as a 61.8% retracement from yesterday’s low of 1.3138 to the high of 1.3278. Now traders will wait to see if prices recover here, or if the Cable is set to decline further in the short term."
The most likely scenario for the price movement for today is the following: the price will be on bearish ranging within the levels.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.09.23 08:46
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
H4 price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA levels in the bearish area of the chart and within the following support/resistance levels:
The symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be broken for the bullish reversal or for the bearish trend to be resumed.
- 1.3120 resistance level located near 200 SMA in the beginning of the bullish reversal to be started, and
- 1.3027 support level located below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bearish area of the chart.
Daily price. United Overseas Bank is expecting for this pair to be on bearish market condition with the seconday ranging way:
"We highlighted the rapidly waning momentum yesterday and advocated shorts to book some profit at 1.3035. Subsequently, GBP rallied strongly and edged 1 pip above our stop-loss at 1.3120 (overnight high of 1.3121). From here, the risk of a short-term low would continue to increase and a clear break above 1.3120 would not be surprising (unless GBP can move and stay below 1.3035 within the next 1 to 2 days)."