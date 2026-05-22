Indicators: Volume Profile + Range v6.0 - page 6

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fclinux:
may you please share your file which is deleted all line of error to me?
OK will do, but its there in code base if you search using g the search function top right of your screen you will get it. 
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/28523
Volume Profile + Range v6.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fixed iBarShift Issue)
Volume Profile + Range v6.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5 (Fixed iBarShift Issue)
  • www.mql5.com
Volume Profile + Range v6.0 (former TPO). Distribution of deals by price levels at a given time interval. Displayed as a histogram. The width of the histogram at the level means the number of transactions carried out on it. All Credits of this Amazing indicator to Olexiy Polyakov. I have just fixed the iBarShift and iTime issues, since this is such a great indicator for traders ! Now it is working fine with this files.
 
Jefferson Metha:

did you refresh your MT5 after adding the ex5 file 

certainly!
 
many error
Files:
te1.jpg  222 kb
 
I cannot see  vp range 6 indicator in my mt5 indicator list after installation. plz reply
 
Working version as of 17.10.2025
 
Pol_2_22_ Working version on 17.10.2025

Please attach the .mq5 file.

Sharing compiled files (.ex4, .ex5) without the original source code (.mq4, .mq5) is not allowed on the forum.

 

Good afternoon!

Does anyone know the fate of this project. I heard that there was a 10th version of the indicator. Perhaps the 11th? How can I find the current version?

 
Fibo 261 #:

Good afternoon!

Does anyone know the fate of this project. I heard that there was a 10th version of the indicator. Perhaps the 11th? How can I find the current version?

In the current version of MT5, there's a decent Market Profile indicator that exists now in the "Free Indicators" directory


 
Conor Mcnamara #:

The current version of MT5 has a decent Market Profile indicator, which is now in the Free Indicators catalogue.


Thanks! But it is not suitable for me. I'm looking for an indicator that shows the maximum volume within an arbitrary period.
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