Indicators: Volume Profile + Range v6.0 - page 6
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may you please share your file which is deleted all line of error to me?
did you refresh your MT5 after adding the ex5 file
Please attach the .mq5 file.
Sharing compiled files (.ex4, .ex5) without the original source code (.mq4, .mq5) is not allowed on the forum.
Good afternoon!
Does anyone know the fate of this project. I heard that there was a 10th version of the indicator. Perhaps the 11th? How can I find the current version?
Good afternoon!
Does anyone know the fate of this project. I heard that there was a 10th version of the indicator. Perhaps the 11th? How can I find the current version?
In the current version of MT5, there's a decent Market Profile indicator that exists now in the "Free Indicators" directory
The current version of MT5 has a decent Market Profile indicator, which is now in the Free Indicators catalogue.