Brainstorming : what could be the perfect trading platform ?
1) Custom indicators for phone and other portable device platforms
2) Custom timeframes like 2H, 6H, etc
3) Other chart types like renko, heiken ashi, hollow candlesticks, etc. Not that we don't have them now, but it's relatively difficult to get proper charts with these methods.
4) The ability to export indicator data from MT4 just like with price data, yes, this can be done manually by calculating indicator data from the price data, but it would save alot of time.
5) Right now this tab of OHLC can be viewed when ''mouseovering'' very specific candle points, but it would be perfect if it would show when ''mouseovering'' any place of the candle. Sometimes moving averages and other indicators also block the ability to view this tab without removing the indicators.
Interesting thread.
1. The ability to detach and move single charts to different monitors
2. One uniform server time for all brokers to reduce a lot of irritations for developers and their customers
3. The dependency of ticks to run applications because some functions are inactive if the market is closed
General API.
Web , Desktop , Mobile
the Charts posted through MT's , separate site section for analysis with subscription (free) for receiving notifications
General API.
Interesting thread.
1. The ability to detach and move single charts to different monitors
2. One uniform server time for all brokers to reduce a lot of irritations for developers and their customers
3. The dependency of ticks to run applications because some functions are inactive if the market is closed
I think it would be better to set a chart time switch. This way the trader would be able to set the chart time himself. :-)
That will irritate all users even more. Currently the time frames from M1 up to H1 are almost uniform at all brokers.
From H4 to W1 it depends on the server time how the candles were drawn.
Can you explain what you mean ? Why do you want some "activities" if the market is closed ?
A display/panel that works with OnChartEvent won't react if the market is closed.
But a customer/developer expect that his tools work 24/7 and independent from incoming ticks.
A simulated tick every x seconds if the market is closed would help a lot to hide this inadequacy.
as an user
-The ability to detach and move single charts to different monitors could be a great thing in did
-being able to draw on the chart more simply (as easy to draw with paint fro microsoft)
-being able to setup yours own shortcut key
-i leave to coder EA but it could be great to have a more "friendly user" way to make script (like a simple algo map) for repetitive task.
(EDIT: the terminal is the worst... we need to be able to put color in it.)
-light red for a sell and light green for a buy
-green for positive position and red for a losing one
- and also a color for each pair
the main goal is to quickly "read" the terminal. "colored code" are the most powerfull coding system for humain. i think the word is cognitive... mais bon mon anglais bien que correct n'est pas assez bon a l’écrit.
I definetly agree on the hability to separate chart from terminal
create an EA builder simple but powerful for non coders retail traders
hability to change font size
4k charts
a good news tool
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
This topic is open to everyone to express their idea, traders, coders, investors...
What would you like to be able to do which is not possible with MT4/MT5 ?
What would you like to change, to improve or to remove ?
Which technologies could be use in addition/replacements of current ones ?