Experts: Auto Trade with BB

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Auto Trade with BB:

Auto trading with the help of some indicators.

Author: Khurram Mustafa  

Auto Trade with BB
Auto Trade with BB
  • www.mql5.com
Based On : RSI , CCI , BB Time Frame : 1 HR Logic : If RSI CCI down with BB then sell, otherwise buy or wait Other Options: Selection of buy/sell Trading time selection Auto lot control One position at a time. Recommendations: Remember, in any case of loss I am not responsible. I recommend to set Auto Lot Option to...
 

Hi 

tx for your effort and

i will test it

and i send you the results

 
abbesgallala:

Hi 

tx for your effort and

i will test it

and i send you the results

Files:
EUR_USD_M1.gif  8 kb
EUR_USD_M5.gif  8 kb
StrategyTester.gif  8 kb
 
abbesgallala:
Thanks for your cooperate :) but I have not developed for M1 or M5,,, I have tried for higher time frame like 1 HR
 
wow looks great Khurram. Is there a way to let it open more trades?
 
Daniela Bluemel:
wow looks great Khurram. Is there a way to let it open more trades?
yeah this is possible but I have to change some conditions in my code
 
Khurram Mustafa:
yeah this is possible but I have to change some conditions in my code

Hi Khurram Mustafa

(Yes ofcourse I can do implement for you or you can also do that)

thanks for early reply in pm,it is great to know that you are agree to add some custom indicators in place usual/standard indicators,here in picture there are variety of filters (custom indicators) let us try first for one of those (ift stoch shadow 1_6).and is it possible to make true/false all these 3 filters (rsi,cci,stoch) in your code,so that a user can choice use any one or two or all three of those.actually i like see it more modernized way.

secondly,how i can do that when i am not coder.plz let me know.

regards

mntiwana@gmail.com


 
Khurram Mustafa:
Thanks for your cooperate :) but I have not developed for M1 or M5,,, I have tried for higher time frame like 1 HR
it work very fine on time frame H1

 but with low trades 

i think with height trades it will be wonderful :)

 

 

 
abbesgallala:
it work very fine on time frame H1

 but with low trades 

i think with height trades it will be wonderful :)

 

 

yeah u right therefore i have published this code

User can develop or edit as per his/her requirement :) 

 
good job
 
indrsma:
good job

Nice job.

I tried to test period data 01/06/2016 to 15/06/2016 but not open any ordem with default parameters.

only works from January to March in the back test.





Thank you.

Rogério

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