Experts: Auto Trade with BB - page 2

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indrsma:
good job
thanks
 
rogeriob26:

Nice job.

I tried to test period data 01/06/2016 to 15/06/2016 but not open any ordem with default parameters.

only works from January to March in the back test.





Thank you.

Rogério

Please test on higher time frame specially in 1 hr

calculation is if final range touched trades will executes 

 
Khurram Mustafa:

Please test on higher time frame specially in 1 hr

calculation is if final range touched trades will executes 

Dear Khurram Mustafa,

Used time frame H1 for back test.


Files:
Back_test_period.png  24 kb
test_log.png  17 kb
[Deleted]  

My backtest for 2015...

 

 

 
Felipe Ponce Aragon:

My backtest for 2015...

 

 

Please test in EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, AUDCAD
 

Hi

I did the test in all team recommended frames EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, AUDCAD with H1.
Unfortunately in June / 2016 has not opened any order.

Test in two  brokers HotForex and fx choice 5 digits.

Regards,

Rogério

 
I am completely new. Can I set this up so it will never sell at a loss? Also how do I get it to start autotrading? I have autotrading set in MT4. Thanks for any help.
 
ROGERIO BORGES:

Nice job.

I tried to test period data 01/06/2016 to 15/06/2016 but not open any ordem with default parameters.

only works from January to March in the back test.





Thank you.

Rogério

Recently I'm working on perfect trading, hoping it will works more perfect trading

 
Thanks for your work, but does not seem to trade short for me.
 
DAtradr:
Thanks for your work, but does not seem to trade short for me.

this EA works slow. you can get an idea from this

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