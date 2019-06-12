Experts: Auto Trade with BB - page 2
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good job
Nice job.
I tried to test period data 01/06/2016 to 15/06/2016 but not open any ordem with default parameters.
only works from January to March in the back test.
Thank you.
Rogério
Please test on higher time frame specially in 1 hr
calculation is if final range touched trades will executes
Please test on higher time frame specially in 1 hr
calculation is if final range touched trades will executes
Dear Khurram Mustafa,
Used time frame H1 for back test.
My backtest for 2015...
My backtest for 2015...
Hi
I did the test in all team recommended frames EURUSD, EURGBP, AUDUSD, AUDCAD with H1.
Unfortunately in June / 2016 has not opened any order.
Test in two brokers HotForex and fx choice 5 digits.
Regards,
Rogério
Nice job.
I tried to test period data 01/06/2016 to 15/06/2016 but not open any ordem with default parameters.
only works from January to March in the back test.
Thank you.
Rogério
this EA works slow. you can get an idea from this