suggestion for withdraw verify

my account ever was Financial operations blocked (now it's unblock) since i use proxy to login and withdraw. That let my account safe, i like it. but there's a better way to verify: mobile. If someone withdraw, the system send a short number to his mobile, the number is effective in 30min, and then his must fill in the number on withdraw page to pass verify. is it better way?
Mobile phone you meant ?.
I think that's already available song song. Go to your profile page, and click security tab, then fill your mobile phone number there.
you don't understand, i say send verify number to user via SMS and let him fill in webpage to withdraw. i already filled the phone number since i'm a seller, but no any SMS sent to me when withdraw. Do you ever withdraw from here and know what happen?
I do understand :D.
Yes I withdrew to pay pal and later to web money , and on both withdrawal, sms verification was sent to my mobile phone, it was 4 digit number like this "1234 mql5 code", it was sent from +447797801001 (I don't know if they sent you from the same number or not), I filled in the verification number, and the money was sent.
After reading this topic, I check again, this time the sms verificationwas sent about 5 minutes later after I click "Send SMS" button. :(
If you didn't get the sms verification after several attempt, whether the money was successfully sent or not, write to service desk, but because today is weekend, I think you know that you have to wait till Monday or Tuesday to get their answer.
SMS-verification happens only if the new PayPal-account or WebMoney-wallet used for withdrawal.
If you are withdrawing to already verified PayPal-account or WebMoney-wallet then no verification required.
