suggestion for withdraw verify

New comment
 
my account ever was Financial operations blocked (now it's unblock) since i use proxy to login and withdraw. That let my account safe, i like it. but there's a better way to verify: mobile. If someone withdraw, the system send a short number to his mobile, the number is effective in 30min, and then his must fill in the number on withdraw page to pass verify. is it better way?
 
song_song:
my account ever was Financial operations blocked (now it's unblock) since i use proxy to login and withdraw. That let my account safe, i like it. but there's a better way to verify: mobile. If someone withdraw, the system send a short number to his mobile, the number is effective in 30min, and then his must fill in the number on withdraw page to pass verify. is it better way?

Mobile phone you meant ?.

I think that's already available song song. Go to your profile page, and click security tab, then fill your mobile phone number there. 

 
phi.nuts:

Mobile phone you meant ?.

I think that's already available song song. Have ever withdraw your payment before ?

i mean verify via Mobile phone when withdraw, not need check ip address.
 
song_song:
i mean verify via Mobile phone when withdraw, not need check ip address.

Yes song song. SMS verification via mobile phone already available since mql5.com have financial operation.

MQL5 profile page security tab mobile phone verification

 
you don't understand, i say send verify number to user via SMS and let him fill in webpage to withdraw. i already filled the phone number since i'm a seller, but no any SMS sent to me when withdraw. Do you ever withdraw from here and know what happen?
 
song_song:
you don't understand, i say send verify number to user via SMS and let him fill in webpage to withdraw. i already filled the phone number since i'm a seller, but no any SMS sent to me when withdraw. Do you ever withdraw from here and know what happen?

I do understand :D.

Yes I withdrew to pay pal and later to web money , and on both withdrawal, sms verification was sent to my mobile phone, it was 4 digit number like this "1234 mql5 code", it was sent from +447797801001 (I don't know if they sent you from the same number or not), I filled in the verification number, and the money was sent.

After reading this topic, I check again, this time the sms verificationwas sent about 5 minutes later after I click "Send SMS" button. :( 

If you didn't get the sms verification after several attempt, whether the money was successfully sent or not, write to service desk, but because today is weekend, I think you know that you have to wait till Monday or Tuesday to get their answer. 


 
Thanks for answer. i don't know why it don't send sms verification (but withdraw successful). i'll talk to Server Desk and it's nice if you also talk to MetaQuotes since you're staff of it.
 
And, when my products are pubilshed, i received SMS messages repeatedly.
 
song_song 2012.11.17 08:00 
Thanks for answer. i don't know why it don't send sms verification (but withdraw successful). i'll talk to Server Desk and it's nice if you also talk to MetaQuotes since you're staff of it.

song_song 2012.11.17 08:05 
And, when my products are pubilshed, i received SMS messages repeatedly.

That's strange, tell that to Service Desk that you get sms notification when your product is published but you don't get any sms notification when withdrawal. Tell also to service desk the name of your mobile phone service provider/operator. 
[Deleted]  

SMS-verification happens only if the new PayPal-account or WebMoney-wallet used for withdrawal.

If you are withdrawing to already verified PayPal-account or WebMoney-wallet then no verification required.

 
murad:

SMS-verification happens only if the new PayPal-account or WebMoney-wallet used for withdrawal.

If you are withdrawing to already verified PayPal-account or WebMoney-wallet then no verification required.

Thank you. I see :)
New comment