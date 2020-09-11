A question for the moderators and/or support staff on this site
Since it is not possible to change the login name. I would like to know if I can delete the current account and create a new account with the same email address and mobile phone number.
My current account is verified and I want the new account to be verified too, is there a problem with that?
The verification is made by automated robot (and there are some users who were not verified by this robot ... who were not verified for the first time but you are talking about th4e second time to be verified ...).
And if you are already verified so the requests related to name/username changing should be passed to the service desk (to the admins).
So, you can ask the service desk about it.
Ok, but I had already tried to solve my problem via service desk, but there is no category for it, see the image below. Should I choose any category to submit the request?
But I know that we on the forum can not solve your issue just for sure.
