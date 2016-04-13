Deposit nt recived yet !

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Hello,

How long does it take to recive the deposit to my account.

its beed a while but can't see it !

 
Fx taster:

Hello,

How long does it take to recive the deposit to my account.

its beed a while but can't see it !

Ask this question to your broker. Metaquotes is not a broker.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Ask this question to your broker. Metaquotes is not a broker.

O no,

The deposit was made through mql5 gate this morining still not shown at my account yet !

Is there some one who can give me help regarding this ?

 
Fx taster:

O no,

The deposit was made through mql5 gate this morining still not shown at my account yet !

Is there some one who can give me help regarding this ?

You deposit to your mql5.account?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
You deposit to your mql5.account?
yes, and I alredy got an email of a transaction but the amount still not at the account yet.
 
Fx taster:
yes, and I alredy got an email of a transaction but the amount still not at the account yet.

May be - this article will be usefull - this is about all the aspects related to deposit/withdraw:

 
Sergey Golubev:

May be - this article will be usefull - this is about all the aspects related to deposit/withdraw:


nope
 
In this case -  wait just a little, and write to the service desk (because they should know all the particularities for example).
 
Sergey Golubev:
In this case -  wait just a little, and write to the service desk (because they should know all the particularities for example).
i'm waiting but dont know where or how to contct billing support regarding this !
 
Fx taster:
i'm waiting but dont know where or how to contct billing support regarding this ! 

deposit

 
yes, thanks for helping.
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