Deposit nt recived yet !
Hello,
How long does it take to recive the deposit to my account.
its beed a while but can't see it !
Ask this question to your broker. Metaquotes is not a broker.
O no,
The deposit was made through mql5 gate this morining still not shown at my account yet !
Is there some one who can give me help regarding this ?
O no,
The deposit was made through mql5 gate this morining still not shown at my account yet !
Is there some one who can give me help regarding this ?
You deposit to your mql5.account?
yes, and I alredy got an email of a transaction but the amount still not at the account yet.
May be - this article will be usefull - this is about all the aspects related to deposit/withdraw:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Ronnie Mansolillo, 2014.01.07 17:42
Here you can find the related article:
MQL5.community Payment System
May be - this article will be usefull - this is about all the aspects related to deposit/withdraw:
In this case - wait just a little, and write to the service desk (because they should know all the particularities for example).
i'm waiting but dont know where or how to contct billing support regarding this !
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Hello,
How long does it take to recive the deposit to my account.
its beed a while but can't see it !