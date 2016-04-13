Deposit nt recived yet ! - page 2

New comment
 

Same, i got the same problem the amount of money is already deducting from my bank account but my mql5 still $0. tried contacting service desk but no reply also been like 2day alr.

Anyone know how to fix this? 

 
benjaminng90:

Same, i got the same problem the amount of money is already deducting from my bank account but my mql5 still $0. tried contacting service desk but no reply also been like 2day alr.

Anyone know how to fix this? 

You do not confuse? Are you sure the money transferred to your mql5.account? Which transfer method you choose:

deposit 

        ? 

 

Hi Karputov Vladimir,

I used the deposit MasterCard - Debit card . Previously when i do the deposit its only takes about  less than 5min. beside that i alos receive the email. not sure what's going now =/ 

12
New comment