ATC 2012 Participants - page 2
the other strange why if they can take a test in few seconds it also not works in their platform "metatrader 4/5" ?
in natural if we have many ticks data, backtesting will become slower, instead we don't put analyze or trade function or it just blank function like init, deinit, start or tick.
i need to know what kind of the test and why they won't added to their platform, at least they added to their cloud feature
-IMHO
Hi All,
Hi nemux,
Different build number. The first is 687 (click here) and the second one is 695 (click here).
I think they fix some pointer in 695 (point # 8 : MQL5: Fixed working with constant pointers) and yep there's no error 358 in doc.
Let's see the solution they can come with.
Thank you One :) So i'm not crazy :) ...anyway for this reason i could not partecipate to the ATC 2012... i'm a little bit disappointed :(
I will keep you updated when they'll come back to me! :)
Nemux, have you had a reply from the ATC, saying you have'nt been accepted, I'm still awaiting confirmation of my files being accepted, I thought it was a done deal, my EA was derived from the wizard in meta editor, if it's wrong then "they have it wrong", my only problem is the lot size was something I could not change as there is limited ways in the editor and I am no coder, the lot size is the minimum volume allowed, it has shown a profit over the last year and I am forward testing (migrating on a live account after getting in-touch with my broker to use MT5 as well as the MT4 platform)
Hi rob,
no i didn't get any message where they say i haven't been accepted but in my personal profile i lost "moderetor's check" on my EA file yesterday (check obtained in August), i suppose it means they refused my partecipation in the ATC for a reason that doeasn't depend from my EA... and that's ridicolous. I hope they will reply to me next week.
About lot size, during ATC your EA can't open more than 3 positions for a maximum total size of 15 (if i remember well) and personally i haven't experience with wizard system but i don't think there is a way to limit a position lot size for a maximum of 15
I received confirmation to participate in the ATC
Dear Robert,
The verification of your Expert Advisor is complete. Expert Advisor checking report:
This is my EA :
My EA: