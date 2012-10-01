ATC 2012 Participants - page 2

New comment
 

the other strange why if they can take a test in few seconds it also not works in their platform "metatrader 4/5" ?

in natural if we have many ticks data, backtesting will become slower, instead we don't put analyze or trade function or it just blank function like init, deinit, start or tick.

i need to know what kind of the test and why they won't added to their platform, at least they added to their cloud feature

-IMHO

 

Hi All,

 

something strange happens to me, this is my EA report (one month ago):

 2012.08.25 23:55

1. Copy
   experts\godo.mq5 ok

2. Compile
   experts\godo.mq5 ok

MQL5 Compiler launcher x64 build 687 (03 Aug 2012)
Copyright 2001-2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MQL5 Compiler library build 687
c:\champtester\metatrader\mql5\experts\godo.mq5 : information: Compiling 'godo.mq5'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\Trade.mqh : information: Including 'Trade.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Object.mqh : information: Including 'Object.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\StdLibErr.mqh : information: Including 'StdLibErr.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh : information: Including 'SymbolInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\OrderInfo.mqh : information: Including 'OrderInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\HistoryOrderInfo.mqh : information: Including 'HistoryOrderInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\PositionInfo.mqh : information: Including 'PositionInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\DealInfo.mqh : information: Including 'DealInfo.mqh'
Result: 0 error(s), 0 warning(s)
Time: 343 ms


3. Configuration
   godo on EURUSD:M15 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01


4. Start
   finished in 2 min 24 sec


5. Statistics
   287 kb of log files
   56 trades, 224 deals, profit 130671.43 USD

No errors!
But yesterday i got back this message:
2012.09.22 21:20

1. Copy
   experts\godo.mq5 ok

2. Compile
   experts\godo.mq5 failed

MQL5 Compiler launcher x64 build 695 (6 Sep 2012)
Copyright 2001-2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MQL5 Compiler library build 695
c:\champtester\metatrader\mql5\experts\godo.mq5 : information: Compiling 'godo.mq5'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\Trade.mqh : information: Including 'Trade.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Object.mqh : information: Including 'Object.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\StdLibErr.mqh : information: Including 'StdLibErr.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh : information: Including 'SymbolInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\OrderInfo.mqh : information: Including 'OrderInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\HistoryOrderInfo.mqh : information: Including 'HistoryOrderInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\PositionInfo.mqh : information: Including 'PositionInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\DealInfo.mqh : information: Including 'DealInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Object.mqh(22,76) : error 358: '=' - cannot convert from const pointer to nonconst pointer
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Object.mqh(24,76) : error 358: '=' - cannot convert from const pointer to nonconst pointer
Result: 2 error(s), 0 warning(s)
Time: 78 ms
1 errors
Really strange... don't you? Someone get any idea? (FYI There isn't an Error Code 358 in the MQL5 Documentation, last compiler error code is 357)
Thanks! Marco
 
nemux:

Hi All,

something strange happens to me, this is my EA report (one month ago):

 2012.08.25 23:55

Hi nemux,

Different build number. The first is 687 (click here) and the second one is 695 (click here).

I think they fix some pointer in 695 (point # 8 : MQL5: Fixed working with constant pointers) and yep there's no error 358 in doc.

Let's see the solution they can come with. 

 

 

 
onewithzachy:

Hi nemux,

Different build number. The first is 687 (click here) and the second one is 695 (click here).

I think they fix some pointer in 695 (point # 8 : MQL5: Fixed working with constant pointers) and yep there's no error 358 in doc.

Let's see the solution they can come with. 

 

 

Thank you One :) So i'm not crazy :) ...anyway for this reason i could not partecipate to the ATC 2012... i'm a little bit disappointed :( 

I will keep you updated when they'll come back to me! :) 

 
nemux:

Thank you One :) So i'm not crazy :) ...anyway for this reason i could not partecipate to the ATC 2012... i'm a little bit disappointed :( 

I will keep you updated when they'll come back to me! :) 

Nemux, have you had a reply from the ATC, saying you have'nt been accepted, I'm still awaiting confirmation of my files being accepted, I thought it was a done deal, my EA was derived from the wizard in meta editor, if it's wrong then "they have it wrong", my only problem is the lot size was something I could not change as there is limited ways in the editor and I am no coder, the lot size is the minimum volume allowed, it has shown a profit over the last year and I am forward testing (migrating on a live account after getting in-touch with my broker to use MT5 as well as the MT4 platform)
 
rob:
Nemux, have you had a reply from the ATC, saying you have'nt been accepted, I'm still awaiting confirmation of my files being accepted, I thought it was a done deal, my EA was derived from the wizard in meta editor, if it's wrong then "they have it wrong", my only problem is the lot size was something I could not change as there is limited ways in the editor and I am no coder, the lot size is the minimum volume allowed, it has shown a profit over the last year and I am forward testing (migrating on a live account after getting in-touch with my broker to use MT5 as well as the MT4 platform)

Hi rob,

no i didn't get any message where they say i haven't been accepted but in my personal profile i lost "moderetor's check" on my EA file yesterday (check obtained in August), i suppose it means they refused my partecipation in the ATC for a reason that doeasn't depend from my EA... and that's ridicolous. I hope they will reply to me next week. 

About lot size, during ATC your EA can't  open more than 3 positions for a maximum total size of 15 (if i remember well) and personally i haven't experience with wizard system but i don't think there is a way to limit a position lot size for a maximum of 15

 
nemux:

Hi rob,

no i didn't get any message where they say i haven't been accepted but in my personal profile i lost "moderetor's check" on my EA file yesterday (check obtained in August), i suppose it means they refused my partecipation in the ATC for a reason that doeasn't depend from my EA... and that's ridicolous. I hope they will reply to me next week. 

About lot size, during ATC your EA can't  open more than 3 positions for a maximum total size of 15 (if i remember well) and personally i haven't experience with wizard system but i don't think there is a way to limit a position lot size for a maximum of 15

I received confirmation to participate in the ATC

 

 Dear Robert,


The verification of your Expert Advisor is complete. Expert Advisor checking report: 
2012.09.23 21:35

1. Copy
   experts\novice_trader.mq5 ok
   include\expert.mqh ok
   include\expertmoney.mqh ok
   include\expertsignal.mqh ok
   include\experttrailing.mqh ok

2. Compile
   experts\novice_trader.mq5 ok

MQL5 Compiler launcher x64 build 695 (6 Sep 2012)
Copyright 2001-2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp.
MQL5 Compiler library build 695
c:\champtester\metatrader\mql5\experts\novice_trader.mq5 : information: Compiling 'novice_trader.mq5'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\Expert.mqh : information: Including 'Expert.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\ExpertBase.mqh : information: Including 'ExpertBase.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh : information: Including 'SymbolInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Object.mqh : information: Including 'Object.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\StdLibErr.mqh : information: Including 'StdLibErr.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\AccountInfo.mqh : information: Including 'AccountInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\PositionInfo.mqh : information: Including 'PositionInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\OrderInfo.mqh : information: Including 'OrderInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\DealInfo.mqh : information: Including 'DealInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\HistoryOrderInfo.mqh : information: Including 'HistoryOrderInfo.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\Indicators.mqh : information: Including 'Indicators.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\Trend.mqh : information: Including 'Trend.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\Indicator.mqh : information: Including 'Indicator.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\Series.mqh : information: Including 'Series.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh : information: Including 'ArrayObj.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Arrays\Array.mqh : information: Including 'Array.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh : information: Including 'ArrayDouble.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\Oscilators.mqh : information: Including 'Oscilators.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\Volumes.mqh : information: Including 'Volumes.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\BillWilliams.mqh : information: Including 'BillWilliams.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\Custom.mqh : information: Including 'Custom.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Indicators\TimeSeries.mqh : information: Including 'TimeSeries.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh : information: Including 'ArrayInt.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Arrays\ArrayLong.mqh : information: Including 'ArrayLong.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\ExpertTrade.mqh : information: Including 'ExpertTrade.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Trade\Trade.mqh : information: Including 'Trade.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\ExpertSignal.mqh : information: Including 'ExpertSignal.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\ExpertMoney.mqh : information: Including 'ExpertMoney.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\ExpertTrailing.mqh : information: Including 'ExpertTrailing.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\Signal\SignalMA.mqh : information: Including 'SignalMA.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\Trailing\TrailingParabolicSAR.mqh : information: Including 'TrailingParabolicSAR.mqh'
C:\ChampTester\MetaTrader\MQL5\include\Expert\Money\MoneyNone.mqh : information: Including 'MoneyNone.mqh'
Result: 0 error(s), 0 warning(s)
Time: 609 ms


3. Configuration
   novice_trader on GBPUSD:H1 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01


4. Start
   finished in 0 min 46 sec


5. Statistics
   1404 kb of log files
   307 trades, 553 deals, profit 37.97 USD

No errors!
 
452 participants confirmed till date
 

This is my EA :

Dear Achmad,

The verification of your Expert Advisor is complete. Expert Advisor checking report: 
2012.09.21 19:41

1. Copy
   experts\super-g.ex5 ok

2. Compile

3. Configuration
   super-g on EURUSD:M15 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01


4. Start
   finished in 26 min 26 sec


5. Statistics
   4109 kb of log files
   641 trades, 2307 deals, profit 2937995.56 USD

No errors!


Technical Support
Automated Trading Championship 2012

 

My EA:

2012.09.21 05:21

1. Copy
   experts\trajecta_dnk_g90_d93.ex5 ok

2. Compile

3. Configuration
   trajecta_dnk_g90_d93 on EURUSD:H1 every tick 2012.01.01-2012.08.01


4. Start
   finished in 16 min 15 sec


5. Statistics
   1191 kb of log files
   430 trades, 1334 deals, profit 776715.35 USD

No errors!

 

123
New comment