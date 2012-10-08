Managed Accounts Question..
- i have no connection in all servers in mt5 why?
- VPS Provider Blocks MQL5 Login (403 Error) Any Solutions?
- Connect failed [6]
Hey Guys, I was talking with my broker (Alpari) and they told me that they do not offer the managed account service for Metatrader 5 yet, and the told me that it isnt an issue with Alpari because they are waiting for Metaquotes to release "something" (the account rep didnt really know how to explain what is "something"), I was wondering if someone from Metaquotes can give me a light about this, and how it works with Metatrader 4 and whats missing on Metatrader 5. Thanks in advance.!
I guess you have to wait for that 'something' because we clueless what Alpari rep meant by 'something'.
BTW, It's between Alpari (broker) and MetaQuotes, so you will not find the answer here. Write and ask to service desk.
phi.nuts:
I guess you have to wait for that 'something' because we clueless what Alpari rep meant by 'something'.
BTW, It's between Alpari (broker) and MetaQuotes, so you will not find the answer here. Write and ask to service desk.
Hey Guys, I was talking with my broker (Alpari) and they told me that they do not offer the managed account service for Metatrader 5 yet, and the told me that it isnt an issue with Alpari because they are waiting for Metaquotes to release "something" (the account rep didnt really know how to explain what is "something"), I was wondering if someone from Metaquotes can give me a light about this, and how it works with Metatrader 4 and whats missing on Metatrader 5. Thanks in advance.!
Hi midnightwalker0,
This might be explain why there's still no Managed Account for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7064
You do know that MT5 is position based trading and MT4 is ticket based trading right ? That's the differences between the two and also the downside of using MT5 with managed account.
Hi midnightwalker0,
This might be explain why there's still no Managed Account for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7064
You do know that MT5 is position based trading and MT4 is ticket based trading right ? That's the differences between the two and also the downside of using MT5 with managed account.
Hey Guys, I was talking with my broker (Alpari) and they told me that they do not offer the managed account service for Metatrader 5 yet, and the told me that it isnt an issue with Alpari because they are waiting for Metaquotes to release "something" (the account rep didnt really know how to explain what is "something"), I was wondering if someone from Metaquotes can give me a light about this, and how it works with Metatrader 4 and whats missing on Metatrader 5. Thanks in advance.!
Hi Midnightwalker0,
I have see Jury of Automated Trading Championship 2012 and from Alpari & UWC :
|Andrey Vedikhin
Andrey Vedikhin co-founded the Alpari companies in 1998. With his vision and entrepreneurial spirit, the companies have turned into a rapidly growing, highly competitive and profitable association of businesses in the global online Forex industry.
Andrey has developed his expertise across various markets and in Forex trading from a young age onwards. After graduating with distinction from the Finance and Economics unit of Kazan State University, Russia in 1997, he completed a PhD in Economics. Andrey co-authored “Forex: An inside view”, with fellow Alpari colleague Gleb Petrov.
Hi Midnightwalker0,
I have see Jury of Automated Trading Championship 2012 and from Alpari & UWC :
|Andrey Vedikhin
Andrey Vedikhin co-founded the Alpari companies in 1998. With his vision and entrepreneurial spirit, the companies have turned into a rapidly growing, highly competitive and profitable association of businesses in the global online Forex industry.
Andrey has developed his expertise across various markets and in Forex trading from a young age onwards. After graduating with distinction from the Finance and Economics unit of Kazan State University, Russia in 1997, he completed a PhD in Economics. Andrey co-authored “Forex: An inside view”, with fellow Alpari colleague Gleb Petrov.
Oanda offers managed accounts.
Hi midnightwalker0,
Do you think that 'something' is MT5 Multi Terminal ?, I mean MT4 has it, and for sure money manager must use Multi Terminal to trade lots of account.
Hi midnightwalker0,
Do you think that 'something' is MT5 Multi Terminal ?, I mean MT4 has it, and for sure money manager must use Multi Terminal to trade lots of account.
Hey onewithzachy, well, its not really the MT5 Multi Terminal, apparently every broker needs to have an "add on" system if u can call it that, that will automatically split the profits according to the LPOA that you have with your customer, and alpari does not have it (or want to make it yet) for MT5, because according to them there are no people that require this service.
Oanda offers managed accounts.
Hey there MarketArt, well Ive seen Oanda's Page and they dont offer MT5 yet.
Sorry about that, but sometimes something needs experiment, experiment and experiment before being used and I think they still need a test before use. As I know from vendors MetaTrader 4 trading robots that require a computer to run the program alive trading robot, but I see metatrader 5 is still running even though I turned off my machine.
Am not sure about this, as far as i know MT5 as MT4 are client platforms, if you turn ur platform off, the only way that your EA will continue to run is if the code is copied to the brokers server, and am quite sure MT5 doesnt do it. If am wrong maybe a moderator can correct me.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use