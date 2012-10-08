Managed Accounts Question..

New comment
 
Hey Guys, I was  talking with my broker (Alpari) and they told me that they do not offer the managed account service for Metatrader 5 yet, and the told me that it isnt an issue with Alpari because they are waiting for Metaquotes to release "something" (the account rep didnt really know how to explain what is "something"), I was wondering if someone from Metaquotes can give me a light about this, and how it works with Metatrader 4 and whats missing on Metatrader 5. Thanks in advance.!
 
midnightwalker0:
Hey Guys, I was  talking with my broker (Alpari) and they told me that they do not offer the managed account service for Metatrader 5 yet, and the told me that it isnt an issue with Alpari because they are waiting for Metaquotes to release "something" (the account rep didnt really know how to explain what is "something"), I was wondering if someone from Metaquotes can give me a light about this, and how it works with Metatrader 4 and whats missing on Metatrader 5. Thanks in advance.!

I guess you have to wait for that 'something' because we clueless what Alpari rep meant by 'something'.

BTW, It's between Alpari (broker) and MetaQuotes, so you will not find the answer here. Write and ask to service desk. 

 

phi.nuts:
I guess you have to wait for that 'something' because we clueless what Alpari rep meant by 'something'.

BTW, It's between Alpari (broker) and MetaQuotes, so you will not find the answer here. Write and ask to service desk.  

Well I just spoke with the Alpari rep they said that they dont have enough customers to develop that kind of platform for their money manager program (as a matter of fact they said I was the first person to ever ask for this service), am wondering if theres enough people out there trading MT5 live...
 
midnightwalker0:
Hey Guys, I was  talking with my broker (Alpari) and they told me that they do not offer the managed account service for Metatrader 5 yet, and the told me that it isnt an issue with Alpari because they are waiting for Metaquotes to release "something" (the account rep didnt really know how to explain what is "something"), I was wondering if someone from Metaquotes can give me a light about this, and how it works with Metatrader 4 and whats missing on Metatrader 5. Thanks in advance.!

Hi midnightwalker0,

This might be explain why there's still no Managed Account for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7064

You do know that MT5 is position based trading and MT4 is ticket based trading right ? That's the differences between the two and also the downside of using MT5 with managed account. 


PAMM account compatible with MT5
PAMM account compatible with MT5
  • www.mql5.com
Do you know any broker offering such account ?
 
onewithzachy:

Hi midnightwalker0,

This might be explain why there's still no Managed Account for MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7064

You do know that MT5 is position based trading and MT4 is ticket based trading right ? That's the differences between the two and also the downside of using MT5 with managed account. 


Well yeah thats one of the issues I had to go through when designing my models but I sorted it out (Although I dont really know the reason Metaquotes changed this in MT5), I believe the testing platform if far better in MT5 plus the ability to use DLLs really opens a world of posibilities for EAs. MT5 is a great platform overall, but those little details (position vs ticket or hedging vs no hedging) is making MT5 look more like a "Lab Platform" than a real alternative to migrate or upload from MT4, I have right now a couple of accounts trading multiple EAs live with MT5, they are really doing great, but my business is growing and without PAMM's for MT5, I think Ill be forced to migrate all my strategies to MT4 although some will not be able to do so...
 
midnightwalker0:
Hey Guys, I was  talking with my broker (Alpari) and they told me that they do not offer the managed account service for Metatrader 5 yet, and the told me that it isnt an issue with Alpari because they are waiting for Metaquotes to release "something" (the account rep didnt really know how to explain what is "something"), I was wondering if someone from Metaquotes can give me a light about this, and how it works with Metatrader 4 and whats missing on Metatrader 5. Thanks in advance.!

Hi Midnightwalker0,

I have see Jury of Automated Trading Championship 2012 and from Alpari & UWC :

 

Andrey Vedikhin

Alpari (UK) Limited

Andrey Vedikhin co-founded the Alpari companies in 1998. With his vision and entrepreneurial spirit, the companies have turned into a rapidly growing, highly competitive and profitable association of businesses in the global online Forex industry.

Andrey has developed his expertise across various markets and in Forex trading from a young age onwards. After graduating with distinction from the Finance and Economics unit of Kazan State University, Russia in 1997, he completed a PhD in Economics. Andrey co-authored “Forex: An inside view”, with fellow Alpari colleague Gleb Petrov.


Dmitriy Petrenko
United World Capital LTD

Dmitriy Petrenko, has graduated from the Immanuel Kant Kaliningrad State University, Faculty of Mathematics. He has been granted the FFMS certification (Federal Financial Markets Service), as well as certificates of professional competence from the Cypriot Ministry of Finance. He began his career as client support at Liteforex, Russia, in 2006, where he soon became head of his department.

Dmitriy has joined United World Capital Ltd as Head of Reception and Transmission Department in October 2008 and he still currently works in this role.


 
valentsetia:

Hi Midnightwalker0,

I have see Jury of Automated Trading Championship 2012 and from Alpari & UWC :

 

Andrey Vedikhin

Alpari (UK) Limited

Andrey Vedikhin co-founded the Alpari companies in 1998. With his vision and entrepreneurial spirit, the companies have turned into a rapidly growing, highly competitive and profitable association of businesses in the global online Forex industry.

Andrey has developed his expertise across various markets and in Forex trading from a young age onwards. After graduating with distinction from the Finance and Economics unit of Kazan State University, Russia in 1997, he completed a PhD in Economics. Andrey co-authored “Forex: An inside view”, with fellow Alpari colleague Gleb Petrov.


Dmitriy Petrenko
United World Capital LTD

Dmitriy Petrenko, has graduated from the Immanuel Kant Kaliningrad State University, Faculty of Mathematics. He has been granted the FFMS certification (Federal Financial Markets Service), as well as certificates of professional competence from the Cypriot Ministry of Finance. He began his career as client support at Liteforex, Russia, in 2006, where he soon became head of his department.

Dmitriy has joined United World Capital Ltd as Head of Reception and Transmission Department in October 2008 and he still currently works in this role.


Hey there valentsetia, yeah Ive read somewhere that Andrey Vedikhin is the CEO of Alpari UK, not really sure what ur comment has to do with the main topic of this thread though.
 

Oanda offers managed accounts.

 

Hi midnightwalker0, 

Do you think that 'something' is MT5 Multi Terminal ?, I mean MT4 has it, and for sure money manager must use Multi Terminal to trade lots of account.

 

 
Sorry about that, but sometimes something needs experiment, experiment and experiment before being used and I think they still need a test before use. As I know from vendors MetaTrader 4 trading robots that require a computer to run the program alive trading robot, but I see metatrader 5 is still running even though I turned off my machine.
 
onewithzachy:

Hi midnightwalker0, 

Do you think that 'something' is MT5 Multi Terminal ?, I mean MT4 has it, and for sure money manager must use Multi Terminal to trade lots of account.

 

Hey onewithzachy, well, its not really the MT5 Multi Terminal, apparently every broker needs to have an "add on" system if u can call it that, that will automatically split the profits according to the LPOA that you have with your customer, and alpari does not have it (or want to make it yet) for MT5, because according to them there are no people that require this service.

MarketArt:

Oanda offers managed accounts.

Hey there MarketArt, well Ive seen Oanda's Page and they dont offer MT5 yet.

valentsetia:
Sorry about that, but sometimes something needs experiment, experiment and experiment before being used and I think they still need a test before use. As I know from vendors MetaTrader 4 trading robots that require a computer to run the program alive trading robot, but I see metatrader 5 is still running even though I turned off my machine.

Am not sure about this, as far as i know MT5 as MT4 are client platforms, if you turn ur platform off, the only way that your EA will continue to run is if the code is copied to the brokers server, and am quite sure MT5 doesnt do it. If am wrong maybe a moderator can correct me.

New comment