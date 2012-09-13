bug: ChartOpen
song_song:
This one work fine as EA:
but below dont fine as an Indi:
Hi song_song,
ChartOpen() and ChartClose() function is part of chart operation. Please click this online doc https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/chart_operations. According to that, "All chart operations are allowed in Expert Advisors and scripts only.". So it's not a bug.
onewithzachy:well, thanks onewithzachy
song_song:
my suggestion for mql5 guide:
list of function availability
|function
|availability
|EA
|Indi
|Script
|ChartOpen()
|V
|X
|V
|ChartClose()
|V
|X
|V
|...
|...
|...
|...
Hi song_song,
Mmm ... I don't understand :(.
