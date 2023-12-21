ChartOpen() problem
This is the output if I put in print statement to print ChartID and GetLastError()
sd59:
hi all,
I am closing all open charts and then opening a defined set of charts afterwards.
This code works fine.
This code does not open any charts.
Any ideas please?
The internal error is here:
ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_SHIFT,True); ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,True);
MQL5 does not accept True syntax, only true (lowercase).
ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_SHIFT,true); ChartSetInteger(chart_id,CHART_AUTOSCROLL,true);
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hi all,
I am closing all open charts and then opening a defined set of charts afterwards.
This code works fine.
This code does not open any charts.
Any ideas please?