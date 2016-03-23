Graphical objects in offline chart are not visible
Has no one any idea?
I wonder why the objects are shown with the correct time data in the list of objects but they are not displayed on the chart.
Could that be a bug? If so, could a mod please confirm? Otherwise it will drive me made figuring out what I am doing wrong.
Has no one any idea?
I wonder why the objects are shown with the correct time data in the list of objects but they are not displayed on the chart.
Could that be a bug? If so, could a mod please confirm? Otherwise it will drive me made figuring out what I am doing wrong.
Great, thank you for you ideas!
Using a normal M1 offline chart is working for me too. But with real tick data it is not working (regardless the kind of object as long as it uses time values). I attached 2 days of tick data from EURUSD. Put it into the directory MT4\...\tester\history and you can open an offline chart with the real tick data.
Great, thank you for you ideas!
Using a normal M1 offline chart is working for me too. But with real tick data it is not working (regardless the kind of object as long as it uses time values). I attached 2 days of tick data from EURUSD. Put it into the directory MT4\...\tester\history and you can open an offline chart with the real tick data.
It is an FXT data chart. The evolving candles do not have unique timestamps, so objects using time as a parameter do not render.
Can you explain that a little more please? I don´t get your point yet.
1. This is not an offline chart, though it can be displayed.
2. You won't see any object, which uses the time as a coordinate.
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Hello,
I am opening an offline chart using tick data:
It is not possible to draw graphical objects that use time data. E.G. if I draw a vertical line it is not shown in the chart. It is shown in the list of objects including the time data, but not on the chart.
Does someone has any idea how to solve that issue? Any help is highly appreciated.
Thanks,
Jan.