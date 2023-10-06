Object movement on chart - MT5

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[Deleted]  

I am wondering if any symbol has 4 digits in price

then it should move objects from 0.0001 point to 0.0002 points 

but strangely its moving in between of that

What could be wrong?

Here are the details of custom symbol


Files:
pricemove.gif  975 kb
[Deleted]  
The chart graphics scale/resolution (placement of graphical objects) is independent of the symbol's tick size or even point size.
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