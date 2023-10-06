Object movement on chart - MT5
The chart graphics scale/resolution (placement of graphical objects) is independent of the symbol's tick size or even point size.
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I am wondering if any symbol has 4 digits in price
then it should move objects from 0.0001 point to 0.0002 points
but strangely its moving in between of that
What could be wrong?
Here are the details of custom symbol